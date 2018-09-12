Quincy Jones Invests in Music Startup Jammcard

Dubbed the "LinkedIn for musicians," Jammcard is an invite-only social network for music professionals.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Quincy Jones Apologizes
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has joined in a million-dollar seed funding round for music tech startup Jammcard. Dubbed the “LinkedIn for musicians,” Jammcard is an invite-only social network for music professionals. It provides “vetted pros” for those in need of musicianship, and exclusive, members-only events. Among the app’s successful musical matches has been assembling live bands for the likes of Gwen Stefani, Zedd, Maren Morris, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jason Derulo and Grace VanderWaal, among others.

Said Elmo Lovano, founder of Jammcard: “I’m honored to have Quincy on the Jammcard team. I love that he’s continued to push jazz and real talent forward, and I can’t wait to see where our working relationship leads. Quincy’s endorsement excites me on another level, and I will use that fire to continue to work as hard as I can to grow true value for the professional music community.”

Jammcard also curates a monthly live event, the JammJam, which has included a takeovers of Capitol Records where Ty Dolla $ign performed. This summer, JammJam expanded to Atlanta and Nashville, the latter of which was held at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum and featured Jack White’s drummer Daru Jones with Andy Wood and the band members of Rascal Flatts, along with other Nashville session players.

The company also boasts partnerships for original content with the Grammys and YouTube.

A documentary about Jones’ life, called “Quincy,” recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film details the punishing work ethic that allowed Jones to stay on top for so long and acquire the status of a living legend. Read Variety‘s review here.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Digital

  • Quincy Jones Apologizes

    Quincy Jones Invests in Music Startup Jammcard

    Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has joined in a million-dollar seed funding round for music tech startup Jammcard. Dubbed the “LinkedIn for musicians,” Jammcard is an invite-only social network for music professionals. It provides “vetted pros” for those in need of musicianship, and exclusive, members-only events. Among the app’s successful musical matches has been assembling […]

  • Verizon New Logo

    Verizon to Launch 5G Home Broadband in Los Angeles, Three Other Cities This October

    Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has joined in a million-dollar seed funding round for music tech startup Jammcard. Dubbed the “LinkedIn for musicians,” Jammcard is an invite-only social network for music professionals. It provides “vetted pros” for those in need of musicianship, and exclusive, members-only events. Among the app’s successful musical matches has been assembling […]

  • Oath's RYOT Opens Up Innovation Studio

    RYOT to Open Los Angeles-Based Innovation Studio This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

    Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has joined in a million-dollar seed funding round for music tech startup Jammcard. Dubbed the “LinkedIn for musicians,” Jammcard is an invite-only social network for music professionals. It provides “vetted pros” for those in need of musicianship, and exclusive, members-only events. Among the app’s successful musical matches has been assembling […]

  • Jesús Chavez - Vertical Networks

    Elisabeth Murdoch's Vertical Networks Names Jesús Chavez CEO

    Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has joined in a million-dollar seed funding round for music tech startup Jammcard. Dubbed the “LinkedIn for musicians,” Jammcard is an invite-only social network for music professionals. It provides “vetted pros” for those in need of musicianship, and exclusive, members-only events. Among the app’s successful musical matches has been assembling […]

  • Plex Is Shutting Down Plex Cloud

    Plex Shuts Down Its Cloud Service

    Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has joined in a million-dollar seed funding round for music tech startup Jammcard. Dubbed the “LinkedIn for musicians,” Jammcard is an invite-only social network for music professionals. It provides “vetted pros” for those in need of musicianship, and exclusive, members-only events. Among the app’s successful musical matches has been assembling […]

  • TickBox to Pay $25 Million to

    TickBox Agrees to $25 Million Judgment in Copyright Infringement Case

    Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has joined in a million-dollar seed funding round for music tech startup Jammcard. Dubbed the “LinkedIn for musicians,” Jammcard is an invite-only social network for music professionals. It provides “vetted pros” for those in need of musicianship, and exclusive, members-only events. Among the app’s successful musical matches has been assembling […]

  • Gawker Logo

    Gawker Set to Relaunch Under New Owner Bryan Goldberg (EXCLUSIVE)

    Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has joined in a million-dollar seed funding round for music tech startup Jammcard. Dubbed the “LinkedIn for musicians,” Jammcard is an invite-only social network for music professionals. It provides “vetted pros” for those in need of musicianship, and exclusive, members-only events. Among the app’s successful musical matches has been assembling […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad