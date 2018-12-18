×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Adds Ex-Hulu Execs Tim Connolly, Jim O’Gorman to Management Team

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Quibi - Tim Connolly - Jim O'Gorman

Quibi, the mobile-TV startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, has tapped several Hulu alums among its latest hires.

Tim Connolly, formerly senior VP of partnerships and distribution at Hulu, has joined Quibi as head of partnerships and advertising. Jim O’Gorman, previously Hulu’s SVP of talent and organization, is now head of talent and organization at Quibi.

Connolly left Hulu this summer as part of a reorg at the company. At Quibi, Connolly is in charge of business relationships with all Quibi partners including subscriber-acquisition partners (like app stores, mobile operators and music services); advertisers and agencies; technology partners; and promotional partners.

Other ex-Hulu staff who have joined L.A.-based Quibi include head of engineering Rob Post (previously VP engineering at Hulu); Denise Jackson, head of people operations (formerly Hulu’s senior benefits manager); and head of talent development Megan Tannenbaum (former Hulu manager of ad operations).

Another recent Quibi hire is Diane Nelson, former president of DC Entertainment, who is the startup’s head of operations for content.

Related

Quibi, previously operating as “NewTV,” says it has raised $1 billion from investors including Disney, Fox, Sony, Lionsgate, MGM, NBCU, Viacom, WarnerMedia. The service will serve up short series, pegged at around 10 minutes per episode, in a range of genres.

Quibi (a portmanteau of “quick bites”) has inked content deals including with Jason Blum, Guillermo del Toro, Catherine Hardwicke and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The company is targeting commercial launch toward the end of 2019 or early 2020. Whitman previously announced it would cost $8 monthly without ads and $5 per month with commercials.

Katzenberg, speaking at Variety’s Innovate summit earlier this month, said Quibi is aiming to deliver 5,000 episodes in the year following its launch. “The biggest challenge is the volume of content,” he said. “It’s a tall order to do this in the next 12 months, but that doesn’t mean we are not gonna try.”

Pictured above: Tim Connolly (left), Jim O’Gorman

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Digital

  • Quibi - Tim Connolly - Jim

    Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi Adds Ex-Hulu Execs Tim Connolly, Jim O'Gorman to Management Team

    Quibi, the mobile-TV startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, has tapped several Hulu alums among its latest hires. Tim Connolly, formerly senior VP of partnerships and distribution at Hulu, has joined Quibi as head of partnerships and advertising. Jim O’Gorman, previously Hulu’s SVP of talent and organization, is now head of talent and [...]

  • European Union Placeholder

    Europe, Hollywood Hail Landmark E.U. Territorial Licensing Agreement

    Industry organizations and major companies in Europe and Hollywood welcomed Tuesday a high-level European Union agreement that in large part preserves producers’ ability to sell movies and TV shows on an exclusive territory-by-territory basis. Territorial licensing is a financial backbone of the film and TV business in Europe. Recognition of such licensing came last Thursday in [...]

  • Crunchyroll Kun Gao - Joanne Waage

    Crunchyroll Co-Founder Kun Gao Moves Into Advisory Role, Joanne Waage Heads Anime Service as GM

    Kun Gao, co-founder and former general manager of Crunchyroll, has stepped aside from day-to-day management of the anime-streaming service, which is now led by general manager Joanne Waage. According to a Crunchyroll statement, Gao remains “very much involved” with the service as an adviser and is “continuing to work on several projects.” In addition, Gao [...]

  • Charter Communications logo

    Charter Reaches $174 Million Settlement on Internet-Throttling Fraud Suit

    Charter Communications agreed to a settlement valued at $174.2 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging the U.S.’s second-biggest cable operator defrauded broadband customers by failing to deliver promised internet speeds. According to the terms of the settlement with the New York Attorney General’s Office, Charter will pay $62.5 million in direct refunds to 700,000 active broadband [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    #LogOutFacebook: NAACP Calls for Boycott, Civil Rights Groups Demand Board Changes

    The NAACP is calling on Facebook users to take part in a one-day boycott of the social network this Tuesday to pressure the company to do more against disinformation and racial discrimination. Separately, a coalition of about three dozen social justice groups called on Facebook to remove key executives from its board of directors. Facebook [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad