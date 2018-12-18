Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Adds Ex-Hulu Execs Tim Connolly, Jim O’Gorman to Management Team

Quibi, the mobile-TV startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, has tapped several Hulu alums among its latest hires.

Tim Connolly, formerly senior VP of partnerships and distribution at Hulu, has joined Quibi as head of partnerships and advertising. Jim O’Gorman, previously Hulu’s SVP of talent and organization, is now head of talent and organization at Quibi.

Connolly left Hulu this summer as part of a reorg at the company. At Quibi, Connolly is in charge of business relationships with all Quibi partners including subscriber-acquisition partners (like app stores, mobile operators and music services); advertisers and agencies; technology partners; and promotional partners.

Other ex-Hulu staff who have joined L.A.-based Quibi include head of engineering Rob Post (previously VP engineering at Hulu); Denise Jackson, head of people operations (formerly Hulu’s senior benefits manager); and head of talent development Megan Tannenbaum (former Hulu manager of ad operations).

Another recent Quibi hire is Diane Nelson, former president of DC Entertainment, who is the startup’s head of operations for content.

Quibi, previously operating as “NewTV,” says it has raised $1 billion from investors including Disney, Fox, Sony, Lionsgate, MGM, NBCU, Viacom, WarnerMedia. The service will serve up short series, pegged at around 10 minutes per episode, in a range of genres.

Quibi (a portmanteau of “quick bites”) has inked content deals including with Jason Blum, Guillermo del Toro, Catherine Hardwicke and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The company is targeting commercial launch toward the end of 2019 or early 2020. Whitman previously announced it would cost $8 monthly without ads and $5 per month with commercials.

Katzenberg, speaking at Variety’s Innovate summit earlier this month, said Quibi is aiming to deliver 5,000 episodes in the year following its launch. “The biggest challenge is the volume of content,” he said. “It’s a tall order to do this in the next 12 months, but that doesn’t mean we are not gonna try.”

Pictured above: Tim Connolly (left), Jim O’Gorman