Philip K. Dick Story Adapted for Virtual Reality by Secret Location

Toronto- and Los Angeles-based virtual reality (VR) studio Secret Location has adapted a Philip K. Dick short story for VR, and is set to debut the resulting experience at the Venice Film Festival next month. It’s the first-ever adaptation of one of the author’s works for VR.

Philip K. Dick’s “The Great C” was first published in 1953. The story is about a post-apocalyptic world ruled by a computer that requires yearly sacrifices from a nearby tribe. Secret Location’s adaptation focuses on a woman who has to decide whether she should rebel against those cruel traditions.

“Philip K. Dick’s wonderfully forward-thinking stories have always felt primed for telling in equally forward-thinking mediums,” said Secret Location co-founder and president Ryan Andal. “Pairing ‘The Great C’s’ provocative themes with our VR development prowess is helping us redefine how we consume sci-fi stories.”

Following it premiere at the Venice Film Festival, “The Great C” will debut as a timed exclusive at select location-based VR venues in September. After that, it will be released on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Playstation VR as well.

Secret Location began as an immersive entertainment studio in 2009. The company was acquired by Entertainment One in 2016, and has in recent years also built out a cloud-based content management system for VR content dubbed Vusr that helps to publish VR content across multiple devices, and also extends to the management of location-based entertainment.