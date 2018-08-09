PBS Taps BroadbandTV to Manage User-Uploaded YouTube Videos

PBS, looking to get a better handle on fan-uploaded YouTube videos that incorporate its intellectual property, has turned to digital media company BroadbandTV to manage user-generated content for shows including “Nova,” “Frontline,” “Nature” and PBS Kids series.

BBTV’s professional services team, working with PBS Distribution, is using its VISO NOVI service to detect, track and measure fan activity associated with the public broadcaster’s content. After identifying YouTube videos that use PBS content or characters, the broadcaster can then decide whether to take them down for copyright violations; leave them alone; or claim IP rights to collect ad revenue associated with them.

“The entertainment industry is facing a lot of challenges — not the least of which is protecting our [intellectual property],” said Andrea Downing, co-president of PBS Distribution. “We need a suite of tools to be successful, and BroadbandTV will be a powerful ally in managing our content on YouTube.”

YouTube has operated Content ID, an automated copyright-flagging system that compares uploads to reference files provided by rights-holders, for more than a decade. The video site also lets anyone to lodge a copyright-infringement complaint. BBTV’s services and tools work in conjunction with YouTube Content ID to identify and manage intellectual property.

BBTV has partnerships with other media and entertainment companies to manage user-generated content on YouTube, including the NBA, Viacom, Sony Pictures, Univision, Warner Bros., Turner and FremantleMedia.

BroadbandTV is majority-owned by European entertainment conglomerate RTL Group. Vancouver-based BBTV’s digital video networks include kids content brand HooplaKidz; hip-hop and electronic music destinations Opposition and WIMSIC; and NBA Playmakers, launched in partnership with the NBA, designed to generate fan-created content about sports, how-to and fitness, and basketball culture.

Pictured above: PBS Kids’ “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”