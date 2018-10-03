You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pandora Will Sell Ads for SoundCloud in the U.S. Under Exclusive Pact

Audio-streaming platforms reach more than 100 million unduplicated listeners in U.S.

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
pandora - soundcloud

Audio-sharing platform SoundCloud and Pandora are joining forces in the U.S., inking a deal making Pandora the exclusive advertising and sales rep for SoundCloud in the States.

The agreement, bringing together two large streaming-music players, is set to commence in 2019. SoundCloud and Pandora have a combined U.S. audience of more than 100 million unduplicated listeners, with just 13% overlap between the two companies. Under the partnership, marketers will be able to purchase SoundCloud’s U.S. ad inventory directly through Pandora as well as tap into its targeting data and programmatic-advertising system.

The new agreement expands SoundCloud’s existing global relationship with AdsWizz, the audio-advertising tech company Pandora acquired earlier this year for $145 million.

SoundCloud, founded in 2007, made the transition last year from a free service to a partially paid one. In mid-2017 the New York-based company was running short on cash — and in danger of closing its doors — before receiving a $170 million lifeline from Raine Group and Singapore-based investment company Temasek in August 2017. SoundCloud also named Kerry Trainor, formerly Vimeo’s CEO, as chief exec.

Related

Pandora, meanwhile, is the target of a takeover bid by SiriusXM valued at $3.5 billion. But SiriusXM investors reacted negatively to the proposed all-stock deal, pushing its shares down 10% and implying a deal price below Pandora’s share price prior to the deal’s announcement. Wall Street analysts expect Pandora and SiriusXM to renegotiate terms — or potentially that Pandora will find a higher bidder.

Given that the exchange ratio is fixed, the sell-off in SiriusXM shares in Monday’s trading session (to $6.26, down 10.3% for the day) implies a deal price of $9.01 or so, which is a discount of 0.8% to Pandora’s closing price on Friday of $9.09. We think that shareholders will reject the deal as inadequate, and will require the terms of the deal to be re-negotiated. The agreement includes a “go-shop” provision that allows Pandora and its Board of Directors to explore other proposals.

The market opportunity for audio ads is expanding, thanks to the rise of streaming music, podcasting and smart speakers. According to research from trade group Interactive Advertising Bureau, digital audio advertising hit $1.6 billion in 2017, up 40% year over year.

Popular on Variety

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

More Digital

  • pandora - soundcloud

    Pandora Will Sell Ads for SoundCloud in the U.S. Under Exclusive Pact

    Audio-sharing platform SoundCloud and Pandora are joining forces in the U.S., inking a deal making Pandora the exclusive advertising and sales rep for SoundCloud in the States. The agreement, bringing together two large streaming-music players, is set to commence in 2019. SoundCloud and Pandora have a combined U.S. audience of more than 100 million unduplicated listeners, […]

  • Google Home

    Google Starts to Monetize Voice By Bringing Paid Digital Goods, Subscriptions to Google Assistant

    Audio-sharing platform SoundCloud and Pandora are joining forces in the U.S., inking a deal making Pandora the exclusive advertising and sales rep for SoundCloud in the States. The agreement, bringing together two large streaming-music players, is set to commence in 2019. SoundCloud and Pandora have a combined U.S. audience of more than 100 million unduplicated listeners, […]

  • Q4 Music Profits

    In the Streaming Age, Does Music's Q4 Matter Anymore?

    Audio-sharing platform SoundCloud and Pandora are joining forces in the U.S., inking a deal making Pandora the exclusive advertising and sales rep for SoundCloud in the States. The agreement, bringing together two large streaming-music players, is set to commence in 2019. SoundCloud and Pandora have a combined U.S. audience of more than 100 million unduplicated listeners, […]

  • Laugh Exchange Comedy App Lets Comedians

    Laugh Exchange's New App Lets Comedians Win Cash Based on Viewer Votes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Audio-sharing platform SoundCloud and Pandora are joining forces in the U.S., inking a deal making Pandora the exclusive advertising and sales rep for SoundCloud in the States. The agreement, bringing together two large streaming-music players, is set to commence in 2019. SoundCloud and Pandora have a combined U.S. audience of more than 100 million unduplicated listeners, […]

  • Plex Adds Serialized Web Content With

    Plex Adds Free, Ad-Supported Web Content From Fandor, GQ, Vanity Fair and Others

    Audio-sharing platform SoundCloud and Pandora are joining forces in the U.S., inking a deal making Pandora the exclusive advertising and sales rep for SoundCloud in the States. The agreement, bringing together two large streaming-music players, is set to commence in 2019. SoundCloud and Pandora have a combined U.S. audience of more than 100 million unduplicated listeners, […]

  • NBCU's Reality TV Streamer hayu Goes

    NBCU's Reality TV Streaming Service hayu Goes Live in Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

    Audio-sharing platform SoundCloud and Pandora are joining forces in the U.S., inking a deal making Pandora the exclusive advertising and sales rep for SoundCloud in the States. The agreement, bringing together two large streaming-music players, is set to commence in 2019. SoundCloud and Pandora have a combined U.S. audience of more than 100 million unduplicated listeners, […]

  • Amazon Introduces Fire TV Stick 4K,

    Amazon Introduces New Fire TV Stick 4K, Alexa Voice Remote

    Audio-sharing platform SoundCloud and Pandora are joining forces in the U.S., inking a deal making Pandora the exclusive advertising and sales rep for SoundCloud in the States. The agreement, bringing together two large streaming-music players, is set to commence in 2019. SoundCloud and Pandora have a combined U.S. audience of more than 100 million unduplicated listeners, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad