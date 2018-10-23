You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lego's Overwatch Line Leaks On Target's Registry App

The first images of Lego’s full line of “Overwatch” sets have leaked online.

While the the official LegoOverwatch” website still only offers a splash page stating more information is “coming soon”, fan-site The Brick Fan (via the Overwatch subreddit) spotted the images on Target’s registry app.

There are several sets scheduled to release, comprising of both minifigs – some of which include small-scale locations, such as Hanzo and Genji’s Hanamura showdown – and more complex sets, like Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

Characters include Tracer, Widowmaker, Hanzo, Genji, Soldier 76, Reaper, McCree, D.Va, Reinhardt, Mercy, Winston, Pharah, Reaper, and an impressive, brick-built Bastion. You can see all of the images here.

The Bastion set differs from the previously announced Omnic Bastion, which is already available to order via the Blizzard Gear Store. That Blizzard-exclusive model features the mechanical hero Bastion outfitted in the Omnic Crisis skin, complete with a swiveling upper body and moveable arms.

As yet, there’s no confirmation of release date, but the sets reportedly cost between $15 to $90.

The “Overwatch” Halloween Terror 2018 season event commenced on Oct. 9. Blizzard has announced two lines of Halloween costumes; the Spirit Overwatch Halloween costumes include Soldier: 76, Mercy, Reaper, or D.Va, whilst the Disguise Overwatch Halloween costumes include Tracer, Genji, and Soldier: 76, as well as Genji’s sword and Soldier: 76’s Pulse Blaster.

  Lego's Overwatch Line Leaks On Target's Registry App

    Lego's Overwatch Line Leaks On Target's Registry App

  • Reddit Teams Up With Patreon Bring

    Reddit Teams Up With Patreon to Bring Paid Memberships to the Masses

  Hulu Adds Starz as Add-On Option to Streaming Plans

    Hulu Adds Starz as Add-On Option to Streaming Plans

  • Kevin Smith

    Kevin Smith, Ninja, Felicia Day, Tony Hawk Headline TwitchCon's Twitch Talk Series

  • Refinery29 logo

    Refinery29 Lays Off 10% of Staff as 2018 Revenue Comes Up Short

  • Under The Milky Way Opens Latin

    Digital Distributor Under the Milky Way Opens Latin American Office With New Hire

