AT&T’s Otter Media Lays Off 10% of Staff, Will Absorb Machinima in Reorg

Otter Media, the digital-media company owned by AT&T, is undergoing a broad restructuring resulting in the layoff of about 10% of employees across the organization including at Crunchyroll, Fullscreen, and Rooster Teeth, Variety has learned.

In addition, AT&T’s WarnerMedia is moving Machinima — the gamer and fandom digital property that has been part of Warner Bros. Digital Networks — under Otter Media, starting in January 2019.

Otter also is consolidating its direct-to-consumer businesses, moving Rooster Teeth under the oversight of Ellation CEO Tom Pickett. It will shift Fullscreen to operate in three divisions — creator services, brand studio, and brand services — and wind down the Fullscreen Direct direct-to-fan digital management business.

“These changes will make our business more focused, competitive and profitable,” Otter Media CEO Tony Goncalves wrote in a memo to staffers announcing the reorganization.

Otter Media has nearly 1,400 employees total (excluding Machinima), according to a source familiar with the company. The cuts come as part of the overall reorg, with some positions being eliminated because of redundant functions. Machinima had about 100 staffers as of earlier this year, after its workforce had been trimmed over.

Related TV's Next Commercial Break Might Be the Pause in Your Binge (EXCLUSIVE) AT&T Targets Digital Subscription Service to Help Defray Merger Costs

“Otter Media completed a long-planned reorganization today to make our business more focused, profitable, and ultimately better positioned to harness the opportunities in the dynamic digital media landscape,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The job cuts are companywide, spanning all of Otter’s divisions: Fullscreen, focused on branded content and influencer marketing; Rooster Teeth, focused on sci-fi and anime-style content; and Ellation, which includes the Crunchyroll anime and VRV subscription-video services.

AT&T acquired control of Otter Media this summer, buying out Chernin Group’s majority stake in the venture in a deal reportedly valued at $1 billion. TCG and AT&T had formed the JV in 2014. Goncalves, the former DirecTV exec who was appointed Otter Media’s CEO earlier this year, reports to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey.

It’s the latest shakeup in the telco’s media unit, which is gearing up to launch a three-tiered entertainment streaming VOD service in late 2019.

Under AT&T’s ownership, WarnerMedia has shut down FilmStruck, from Turner and Warner Bros. Digital Networks, and WBDN’s DramaFever. In addition, Turner also shuttered its Super Deluxe edgy digital studio in October.