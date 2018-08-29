‘Operation Finale’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer claims the top spot in spending with “Operation Finale.”
Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $4.04 million through Sunday for 968 national ad airings on 29 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 20-26. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) MGM prioritized spend across networks such as TNT, CBS and ABC, and during shows including NFL Football, Big Brother and The $100,000 Pyramid.
Just behind “Operation Finale” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Predator,” which saw 806 national ad airings across 30 networks, with an estimated media value of $2.97 million.
TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “White Boy Rick” (EMV: $2.85 million), Lionsgate’s “Kin” ($2.66 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” ($2.55 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “The Predator” has the best iSpot Attention Index (135) in the ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$4.04M – Operation Finale
$2.97M – The Predator
$2.85M – White Boy Rick
$2.66M – Kin
$2.55M – The Nun
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/20/2018 and 08/26/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.