‘Operation Finale’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer claims the top spot in spending with “Operation Finale.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $4.04 million through Sunday for 968 national ad airings on 29 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 20-26. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) MGM prioritized spend across networks such as TNT, CBS and ABC, and during shows including NFL Football, Big Brother and The $100,000 Pyramid.

Just behind “Operation Finale” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Predator,” which saw 806 national ad airings across 30 networks, with an estimated media value of $2.97 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “White Boy Rick” (EMV: $2.85 million), Lionsgate’s “Kin” ($2.66 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” ($2.55 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “The Predator” has the best iSpot Attention Index (135) in the ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

