Odell Beckham Jr. Docu-Series From LeBron James’ Uninterrupted Set to Stream on Facebook

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting his own reality show: The NFL star is the featured subject of “I Am More: OBJ,” to stream exclusively on the social platform every Friday during football season.

The 16-episode series, which bows Friday, Sept. 14, is produced by Uninterrupted, the sports-media company founded by LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter. Subsequent episodes of “I Am More: OBJ” will hit on Fridays throughout the course of the NFL season on and the show’s page at facebook.com/IAMMOREOBJ.

“I Am More: OBJ” will follow the New York Giants wide receiver throughout the 2018 NFL season. The series promises an inside look at his recovery from last year’s ankle injury; his weekly prep routine before each game; and his life off the gridiron, including his love for family and fashion.

In addition to the show itself, Beckham plans to use Facebook Live throughout the season to share his thoughts after each game and answer questions from fans. He’ll deliver behind-the-scenes content on Facebook-owned Instagram in between episodes of “I Am More: OBJ.”

“My love for this game should never be questioned, nor do I take the game of football for granted,” Beckham said in a statement. “I want to share my grind with my fans in a way I haven’t done before. Uninterrupted and Facebook will show my life as more than an athlete.”

The show also will have an official Facebook Group for viewers to come together to chat — and have the chance to interact with Beckham through Q&A sessions and polls.

On his personal Facebook page, Beckham has nearly 1.5 million followers. He’s the latest big sports star Facebook is tapping to draw audiences to Watch, after running similar series on athletes including Tom Brady and Dwyane Wade. The social giant also is in talks for a reality series with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Beckham, 25, became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL when the Giants extended his contract last month. He’s set to earn up to $95 million over the five-year deal.

Separately, Beckham recently appeared on LeBron James’ unscripted talk series “The Shop” on HBO, which is produced by Uninterrupted and HBO.

Watch the trailer for “I Am More: OBJ”: