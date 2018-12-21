×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oculus Quest VR Headset Makes Appearance in FCC Filing

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Facebook seems to be gearing up for the release of its Oculus Quest VR headset, if a new regulatory filing is any indication: A new FCC filing for a “VR headset” closely matches the design as well as wireless capabilities of the Quest.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The filing was heavily redacted, and didn’t include a manual or external photos. However, an image of the label location closely matches the head straps of the Quest.

CREDIT: Courtesy of the FCC

What’s more, the inclusion of Wifi and Bluetooth radios suggests that the device covered by the filing is a standalone headset that doesn’t required a wired connection to a PC to run VR games and experiences.

Facebook had been developing the Quest under the project name “Santa Cruz” for some time, and finally unveiled it to the public at its developer conference in September. At the time, the company said that it would start selling the Quest for $399 in early 2019.

Company’s typically file for FCC approval shortly before shipping products, which could suggest that we may see the Quest going on sale very soon. However, Facebook doesn’t have the best track record on keeping to its schedules when it comes to its VR hardware. The company made its FCC filings for the Oculus Go headset back in January, but didn’t end up selling it to consumers until May.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Digital

  • Oculus Quest Headset Appears in FCC

    Oculus Quest VR Headset Makes Appearance in FCC Filing

    Facebook seems to be gearing up for the release of its Oculus Quest VR headset, if a new regulatory filing is any indication: A new FCC filing for a “VR headset” closely matches the design as well as wireless capabilities of the Quest. Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The filing was [...]

  • Snap Inc

    Snap Share Price Closes Below $5 as Company Skips Holiday Bonuses

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap ended a day of trading with a stock price below $5 for the first time in the company’s history, with shares priced $4.98 at the close of markets, down 1.78% on Friday. Snap’s shares were dragged down by uncertainty in the financial markets over a looming government shut-down. Other tech companies, [...]

  • iphone8_iphone8plus_product_red_angled_back_041018

    Apple Forced to Stop Selling Older iPhones in Germany

    A German court has issued an injunction against Apple for violating one of Qualcomm’s patents, forcing the company to suspend sales of some of its older iPhone models. Apple is appealing the decision, but has stopped selling iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models in its German retail stores. The injunction comes a week after Apple [...]

  • Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian

    Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Shut Down Their Subscription Apps

    The Kardashian-Jenner multimedia brand has millions of social-media followers — but evidently not enough of them are willing to shell out three bucks per month to get the inside dope directly from the clan’s sisters. This week Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner announced that they will stop updating their three-year-old apps [...]

  • Redbox On Demand - Vizio

    Redbox On Demand Service Now on Vizio SmartCast TVs

    Redbox On Demand, the DVD kiosk operator’s digital video store, celebrates its one-year anniversary this month with a new development: Redbox apps are now featured on all Vizio SmartCast TVs. Redbox apps are already on TVs made by Samsung and LG, as well as the web, iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Google’s Chromecast and [...]

  • Facebook Mark Zuckerburg Data Privacy Scandal

    Facebook's Ongoing Privacy Crises: What Happens Next After a Disastrous 2018?

    Facebook investors, alarmed by the social giant’s latest privacy problems, pushed the stock down more than 7% on Dec. 19 — wiping out around $30 billion in market value. The stock was essentially flat on Thursday as the market assessed the fallout. At the start of the year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Jan. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad