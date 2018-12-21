Oculus Quest VR Headset Makes Appearance in FCC Filing

Facebook seems to be gearing up for the release of its Oculus Quest VR headset, if a new regulatory filing is any indication: A new FCC filing for a “VR headset” closely matches the design as well as wireless capabilities of the Quest.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The filing was heavily redacted, and didn’t include a manual or external photos. However, an image of the label location closely matches the head straps of the Quest.

CREDIT: Courtesy of the FCC

What’s more, the inclusion of Wifi and Bluetooth radios suggests that the device covered by the filing is a standalone headset that doesn’t required a wired connection to a PC to run VR games and experiences.

Facebook had been developing the Quest under the project name “Santa Cruz” for some time, and finally unveiled it to the public at its developer conference in September. At the time, the company said that it would start selling the Quest for $399 in early 2019.

Company’s typically file for FCC approval shortly before shipping products, which could suggest that we may see the Quest going on sale very soon. However, Facebook doesn’t have the best track record on keeping to its schedules when it comes to its VR hardware. The company made its FCC filings for the Oculus Go headset back in January, but didn’t end up selling it to consumers until May.