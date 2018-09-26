You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oculus Go Is Getting YouTube VR App, Cast Support and NBA Game Live Streams

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Image courtesy of Facebook

Facebook’s Oculus Go VR headset is getting access to tens of thousands of 360-degree videos, thanks to a new partnership with Google’s YouTube service. The service’s YouTube VR will launch on the headset soon, announced Oculus Go product manager Sean Liu Facebook’s Oculus Connect VR developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Wednesday.

Also coming to Oculus Go is cast support, which will allow Go users to stream their gameplay experience to other screens. At first, Oculus will enable users to cast the Go screen to mobile devices, but Liu said that casting to TV screens will be enabled in the near future as well.

Casting isn’t entirely new for mobile VR headsets. Samsung’s Gear VR headset added support for Chromecast some time ago, and Google brought casting to its Daydream VR platform as well.

Finally, Oculus Go is also getting live streams of NBA games through the Oculus Venues app, thanks to a cooperation with NextVR.

Developing.

  • YouTube VR Is Coming to Oculus

    Oculus Go Is Getting YouTube VR App, Cast Support and NBA Game Live Streams

