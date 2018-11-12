You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Taps Celebrities Including Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina for Oculus Go Ad Campaign

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All

Facebook is going all out with an ad campaign for its entry-level VR headset this holiday season. The company is promoting the $200 Oculus Go with ads featuring Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina, Jonah Hill, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Leslie Jones.

The campaign’s main 60-second TV spot features Hill and Levine watching a basketball game together in VR with Oculus Venues, the company’s social co-viewing app.

The ad also has Leslie Jones relaxing in a bathtub, watching “The Shape of Water” with an Oculus Go headset. Awkwafina is donning a Go to watch an episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” in VR, and Wiz Khalifa is watching a concert in VR.

It’s worth noting that the spot is focused entirely on media consumption, despite the fact that there are plenty of games available for the Go as well. Facebook is likely going to position the Go as a media consumption device going forward, and promote its upcoming Oculus Quest headset more heavily for its gaming chops.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Digital

  • Facebook Advertises Oculus Go With Star-Strudded

    Facebook Taps Celebrities Including Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina for Oculus Go Ad Campaign

    Facebook is going all out with an ad campaign for its entry-level VR headset this holiday season. The company is promoting the $200 Oculus Go with ads featuring Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina, Jonah Hill, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Leslie Jones. The campaign’s main 60-second TV spot features Hill and Levine watching a basketball game together in […]

  • Andrea Iervolino, CEO, AMBI Media Group/TaTaTuAmerican

    Fintage House to Accept Cryptocurrency for Rights Transactions (EXCLUSIVE)

    Facebook is going all out with an ad campaign for its entry-level VR headset this holiday season. The company is promoting the $200 Oculus Go with ads featuring Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina, Jonah Hill, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Leslie Jones. The campaign’s main 60-second TV spot features Hill and Levine watching a basketball game together in […]

  • YouTube App Goes Live on Oculus

    YouTube App Goes Live on Oculus Go VR Headset

    Facebook is going all out with an ad campaign for its entry-level VR headset this holiday season. The company is promoting the $200 Oculus Go with ads featuring Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina, Jonah Hill, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Leslie Jones. The campaign’s main 60-second TV spot features Hill and Levine watching a basketball game together in […]

  • Nick Bell Exits as Snapchat VP

    Nick Bell Out as Snap's Head of Content

    Facebook is going all out with an ad campaign for its entry-level VR headset this holiday season. The company is promoting the $200 Oculus Go with ads featuring Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina, Jonah Hill, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Leslie Jones. The campaign’s main 60-second TV spot features Hill and Levine watching a basketball game together in […]

  • Sahar Elhabashi - Spotify

    Spotify Hires Condé Nast Entertainment's Sahar Elhabashi as VP of Content Business

    Facebook is going all out with an ad campaign for its entry-level VR headset this holiday season. The company is promoting the $200 Oculus Go with ads featuring Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina, Jonah Hill, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Leslie Jones. The campaign’s main 60-second TV spot features Hill and Levine watching a basketball game together in […]

  • The Netflix logo is displayed at

    Netflix Could Hike Fees in U.S., Analysts Say, Even as It Tests Cheaper Plans Overseas

    Facebook is going all out with an ad campaign for its entry-level VR headset this holiday season. The company is promoting the $200 Oculus Go with ads featuring Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina, Jonah Hill, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Leslie Jones. The campaign’s main 60-second TV spot features Hill and Levine watching a basketball game together in […]

  • Jason Roth

    Pandora Names Jason Roth Head of Product and Partnership Communications

    Facebook is going all out with an ad campaign for its entry-level VR headset this holiday season. The company is promoting the $200 Oculus Go with ads featuring Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina, Jonah Hill, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Leslie Jones. The campaign’s main 60-second TV spot features Hill and Levine watching a basketball game together in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad