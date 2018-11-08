You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube App Goes Live on Nintendo Switch

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

YouTube is officially launching on Nintendo’s Switch game console: An app for the Google-owned video service went live on the Nintendo eShop Thursday, where it can be downloaded for free, without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan.

The app offers access to YouTube’s vast catalog, both on the go as well as when the Switch is docked to a TV. Users who sign in with a Google account can access their subscriptions, recommendations and more. Switch users can even access 360-degree videos with the YouTube app.

Rumors about an impending launch of a Nintendo Switch YouTube app surfaced earlier this week, when users started to report seeing suggestions for the app pop up on Nintendo’s app store.

Nintendo Switch launched last year without any dedicated video streaming apps. Hulu was first to launch on the game console about a year ago, but other major streaming services have yet to come to the device. In early 2017, Nintendo America CEO Reggie Fils-Aime said that the company was already talking to Netflix and Amazon, and was looking to add their apps to the device “over time.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Switch Finally Gets a YouTube

    YouTube App Goes Live on Nintendo Switch

    YouTube is officially launching on Nintendo’s Switch game console: An app for the Google-owned video service went live on the Nintendo eShop Thursday, where it can be downloaded for free, without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan. The app offers access to YouTube’s vast catalog, both on the go as well as when […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 7 Challenges Guide

    YouTube is officially launching on Nintendo’s Switch game console: An app for the Google-owned video service went live on the Nintendo eShop Thursday, where it can be downloaded for free, without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan. The app offers access to YouTube’s vast catalog, both on the go as well as when […]

  • Multiple DLC for 'Final Fantasy XV'

    Multiple DLC for 'Final Fantasy XV' Canceled After Director Departure

    YouTube is officially launching on Nintendo’s Switch game console: An app for the Google-owned video service went live on the Nintendo eShop Thursday, where it can be downloaded for free, without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan. The app offers access to YouTube’s vast catalog, both on the go as well as when […]

  • Nexon Invests in Patrick Söderlund's New

    Nexon Invests in Former EA Exec Patrick Söderlund's Game Development Studio

    YouTube is officially launching on Nintendo’s Switch game console: An app for the Google-owned video service went live on the Nintendo eShop Thursday, where it can be downloaded for free, without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan. The app offers access to YouTube’s vast catalog, both on the go as well as when […]

  • 'Hitman 2' is The Most Beautiful,

    Video Game Review: 'Hitman 2'

    YouTube is officially launching on Nintendo’s Switch game console: An app for the Google-owned video service went live on the Nintendo eShop Thursday, where it can be downloaded for free, without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan. The app offers access to YouTube’s vast catalog, both on the go as well as when […]

  • 'World of Tanks' Creator Unveils Action

    'World of Tanks' Creator Unveils Action Role-Playing Game 'Pagan Online'

    YouTube is officially launching on Nintendo’s Switch game console: An app for the Google-owned video service went live on the Nintendo eShop Thursday, where it can be downloaded for free, without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan. The app offers access to YouTube’s vast catalog, both on the go as well as when […]

  • BioWare Teases the Future of 'Mass

    BioWare Teases the Future of 'Mass Effect' On N7 Day

    YouTube is officially launching on Nintendo’s Switch game console: An app for the Google-owned video service went live on the Nintendo eShop Thursday, where it can be downloaded for free, without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan. The app offers access to YouTube’s vast catalog, both on the go as well as when […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad