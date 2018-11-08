YouTube App Goes Live on Nintendo Switch

YouTube is officially launching on Nintendo’s Switch game console: An app for the Google-owned video service went live on the Nintendo eShop Thursday, where it can be downloaded for free, without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan.

The app offers access to YouTube’s vast catalog, both on the go as well as when the Switch is docked to a TV. Users who sign in with a Google account can access their subscriptions, recommendations and more. Switch users can even access 360-degree videos with the YouTube app.

Rumors about an impending launch of a Nintendo Switch YouTube app surfaced earlier this week, when users started to report seeing suggestions for the app pop up on Nintendo’s app store.

Nintendo Switch launched last year without any dedicated video streaming apps. Hulu was first to launch on the game console about a year ago, but other major streaming services have yet to come to the device. In early 2017, Nintendo America CEO Reggie Fils-Aime said that the company was already talking to Netflix and Amazon, and was looking to add their apps to the device “over time.”