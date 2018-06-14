Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films Sets Amazon Deal

Nicole Kidman and her production company Blossom Films have signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the agreement, Kidman will develop theatrical and series content for the digital company.

“Nicole is a force of nature as both an actress and a producer,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She understands the focus of bringing addictive, entertaining and compelling television to our Prime Video customers as well as movies that will connect with film audiences. Stay tuned for many exciting projects to come in the very near future!”

Kidman added, “I’m excited to start working with Jen Salke and the Amazon team. Our goal at Blossom Films is to create important and entertaining content across multiple platforms, and I can’t think of better collaborators with which to accomplish this.”

Founded by Kidman and Per Saari, Blossom Films produced the HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies,” for which Kidman won an Emmy for best actress in a limited series or movie, and is producing the second season of the series. Blossom Films is also producing David E. Kelley’s limited series “The Undoing” for HBO, in which Kidman is set to star; is adapting Liane Moriarty’s novel “Truly Madly Guilty” into a limited series Big Little Lies co-producers Reese Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea; and is developing an adaptation of Off-Broadway vampire hit “Cuddles.”

The Blossom Films deal is the latest in a series of high-profile talent agreements for Amazon, which Salke joined as entertainment chief in February. Earlier this month, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions signed a first-look deal with Amazon.