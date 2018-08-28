Nickelodeon Launches NickSplat Channel on AT&T’s VRV Subscription Service

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of VRV

Nickelodeon is launching a dedicated online streaming channel for some of its classic shows on AT&T’s VRV subscription service: NickSplat, as the channel is being called, will carry close to 30 shows, including “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “AAAHH!!! Real Monsters” and others.

Animation fans can subscribe to NickSplat on an a la carte basis for $5.99 per month; the channel will also be included in VRV’s $9.99 per month premium bundle that offers access to content from Crunchyroll, Dramafever, Nerdist, Mubi and other streaming services as well.

“We’re building a basecamp for unique fandom experiences within the VRV universe. By rallying and connecting fan communities, we make it easy to be fan,” said VRV general manager Arlen Marmel in a statement. “NickSplat is an incredible brand with content that’s been delighting fans for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Nickelodeon team to broaden the VRV universe.”

VRV launched in 2016 as a subscription bundle extension of Crunchyroll, the anime-focused streaming service that has since amassed over 1 million paying subscribers. Both operate as a joint unit dubbed Ellation under Otter Media, the online media-focused AT&T subsidiary that was originally launched as a joint venture with The Chernin Group.

Popular on Variety

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

More Digital

  • Nickelodeon Starts Streaming Animation Classics on

    Nickelodeon Launches NickSplat Channel on AT&T's VRV Subscription Service

    Nickelodeon is launching a dedicated online streaming channel for some of its classic shows on AT&T’s VRV subscription service: NickSplat, as the channel is being called, will carry close to 30 shows, including “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “AAAHH!!! Real Monsters” and others. Animation fans can subscribe to […]

  • Venice: How Secret Location's VR Film

    Venice: Secret Location’s 'The Great C' Takes An Ambitious Stab at Long-Form VR

    Nickelodeon is launching a dedicated online streaming channel for some of its classic shows on AT&T’s VRV subscription service: NickSplat, as the channel is being called, will carry close to 30 shows, including “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “AAAHH!!! Real Monsters” and others. Animation fans can subscribe to […]

  • Netflix placeholder

    Netflix’s Latest Price Hike May Have Scared Away Low-Income Consumers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nickelodeon is launching a dedicated online streaming channel for some of its classic shows on AT&T’s VRV subscription service: NickSplat, as the channel is being called, will carry close to 30 shows, including “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “AAAHH!!! Real Monsters” and others. Animation fans can subscribe to […]

  • The Bridge - HBO Asia and

    Asian Adaptation of 'The Bridge' Secures Support From Rivals Viu and HBO

    Nickelodeon is launching a dedicated online streaming channel for some of its classic shows on AT&T’s VRV subscription service: NickSplat, as the channel is being called, will carry close to 30 shows, including “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “AAAHH!!! Real Monsters” and others. Animation fans can subscribe to […]

  • Veteran Publicist Brian Bumbery Heads to

    Brian Bumbery, Publicist for Metallica, Madonna and Green Day, Joins Apple Music (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nickelodeon is launching a dedicated online streaming channel for some of its classic shows on AT&T’s VRV subscription service: NickSplat, as the channel is being called, will carry close to 30 shows, including “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “AAAHH!!! Real Monsters” and others. Animation fans can subscribe to […]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Names Facebook and Google Alum as Chief Communications Officer

    Nickelodeon is launching a dedicated online streaming channel for some of its classic shows on AT&T’s VRV subscription service: NickSplat, as the channel is being called, will carry close to 30 shows, including “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “AAAHH!!! Real Monsters” and others. Animation fans can subscribe to […]

  • Xandra Is Building Alexa Skills for

    Xandra, the Startup Behind Hollywood’s Best Alexa Skills, Comes Out of Stealth (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nickelodeon is launching a dedicated online streaming channel for some of its classic shows on AT&T’s VRV subscription service: NickSplat, as the channel is being called, will carry close to 30 shows, including “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “AAAHH!!! Real Monsters” and others. Animation fans can subscribe to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad