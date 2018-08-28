Nickelodeon Launches NickSplat Channel on AT&T’s VRV Subscription Service

Nickelodeon is launching a dedicated online streaming channel for some of its classic shows on AT&T’s VRV subscription service: NickSplat, as the channel is being called, will carry close to 30 shows, including “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “AAAHH!!! Real Monsters” and others.

Animation fans can subscribe to NickSplat on an a la carte basis for $5.99 per month; the channel will also be included in VRV’s $9.99 per month premium bundle that offers access to content from Crunchyroll, Dramafever, Nerdist, Mubi and other streaming services as well.

“We’re building a basecamp for unique fandom experiences within the VRV universe. By rallying and connecting fan communities, we make it easy to be fan,” said VRV general manager Arlen Marmel in a statement. “NickSplat is an incredible brand with content that’s been delighting fans for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Nickelodeon team to broaden the VRV universe.”

VRV launched in 2016 as a subscription bundle extension of Crunchyroll, the anime-focused streaming service that has since amassed over 1 million paying subscribers. Both operate as a joint unit dubbed Ellation under Otter Media, the online media-focused AT&T subsidiary that was originally launched as a joint venture with The Chernin Group.