NewFronts Go to Hollywood: Presenting Companies Announced for Inaugural L.A. Ad Event

The IAB has unveiled the initial lineup of content creators for the first-ever Digital Content NewFronts West, a two-day marketplace even to be held at NeueHouse Hollywood this fall.

The event is designed to introduce brands and media buyers to the latest in original digital video programming and showcase advertising opportunities across emerging media, including podcasts and virtual reality.

Presenters at the inaugural L.A. event, to be held Oct. 9-10, will include: Digitas, Ellen Digital Network, Gary Vaynerchuk’s Gallery Media Group (PureWow, One37pm), Jukin Media, LiveXLive Media, the Los Angeles Times, Meredith, the New York Times, Snap (parent company of Snapchat), SoulPancake, Unity Technologies, Viacom Digital Studios, Vice Media, and FameBit By YouTube.

In addition, IAB announced several “insights sessions” sponsors, which will each share research during the event: BBC News, Charter’s Spectrum Reach, 21st Century Fox’s true[X], and Zefr.

The Digital Content NewFronts — the online-video biz’s version of the TV upfronts — were founded in 2012 by AOL, Digitas, Google/YouTube, Hulu, Microsoft, and Yahoo. IAB announced plans for an L.A. version of the NewFronts after trimming the original New York series from two weeks to one this year.

Related IAB's NewFronts L.A. Edition to Feature Streamy Brand Awards for Advertising IAB Cuts NewFronts 2018 in NYC to One Week, Plans L.A. Event

“There is a real opportunity to raise the profile of original digital video and emerging content creation for advertisers in Los Angeles,” Emma Witkowski, digital investment lead, West Coast for GroupM’s Mindshare, said in a statement. “Bringing the West Coast audience together for first looks at digital video content, along with emerging media, is good for both publishers and marketers.”

In keeping with the 2018 NewFronts West theme — “Hello, LA: Where Ideas Meet Content” — the event will focus on content creation as advertisers continue to push for more creative solutions. The NewFronts West also are slated to incorporate the Streamy Brand Awards, recognizing branded content and digital-video advertising.

“Hollywood has a successful history in captivating audiences all over the world, and the NewFronts West lineup of big-name media companies, digital-native pioneers, and technology partners is sure to continue that long tradition,” said Anna Bager, EVP of industry initiatives for the IAB.

Founded in 1996, the Interactive Advertising Bureau has over 650 media and tech company members in the digital advertising and marketing space.