×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New AR/VR Worth Watching This Week: ‘Crow,’ ‘Wonderscope,’ ‘Age of Sail’

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtsy of Baobab Studios

Virtual reality (VR) and its sibling augmented reality (AR) both have become exciting outlets for creators looking to immerse their audience into their stories.

And this week, some of the best storytellers in the industry released their latest films for headsets, phones and tablets:

CREDIT: Courtesy of Baobab Studios

“Crow: The Legend” Baobab Studios’ latest VR film is a star-studded adaptation of a Native American tale that touches on themes of diversity and inclusion. The film’s character cast includes Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Constance Wu and Diego Luna, and its animation style is unlike anything you’ve seen in VR before.

“Crow: The Legend” is now available for free on Oculus Go, Samsung Gear VR and Oculus Rift, and a non-VR version was released on YouTube this week.

And for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Crow,” check out our in-depth feature from September.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Google Spotlight Stories

“Age of Sail” Coming from Google’s Spotlight Stories unit, “Age of Sail” is the story of an old, down on his luck sailor who rescues a young girl from drowning, and in turn gets saved by her. The 12-minute short film has been directed by Oscar-winning animator John Kahrs, who tapped into his own boating experience to bring the stormy seas to VR.

“Age of Sail” was released this week for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive as well as any headset supporting YouTube VR. The film can also be watched on a phone on YouTube, and is available via the Spotlight Stories app for is available via Android and iOS.

Read more about the making of “Age of Sail” in our behind-the-scenes feature.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Wonderscope from WITHIN

“Wonderscope” Chris Milk’s immersive media startup Within is breaking new ground for AR storytelling with “Wonderscope,” a new iOS app that tells interactive children’s stories right in your living room. At launch, the app offers access to two AR stories, a “Red Riding Hood” adaptation titled “Little Red the Inventor,” and “A Brief History of Stunts by Astounding People,” a real-life tale of a wing-walking grandma.

The app is available for free for iPhones and iPads, and “Little Red the Inventor” can be unlocked with an in-app payment of $4.99.

For a look behind the scenes, check out our recent feature on “Wonderscope” and AR storytelling.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Digital

  • Three Great New Narrative AR and

    New AR/VR Worth Watching This Week: 'Crow,' 'Wonderscope,' 'Age of Sail'

    Virtual reality (VR) and its sibling augmented reality (AR) both have become exciting outlets for creators looking to immerse their audience into their stories. And this week, some of the best storytellers in the industry released their latest films for headsets, phones and tablets: “Crow: The Legend” Baobab Studios’ latest VR film is a star-studded […]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Disc-Free Xbox One in the Works (Report)

    Virtual reality (VR) and its sibling augmented reality (AR) both have become exciting outlets for creators looking to immerse their audience into their stories. And this week, some of the best storytellers in the industry released their latest films for headsets, phones and tablets: “Crow: The Legend” Baobab Studios’ latest VR film is a star-studded […]

  • Kickstarter Gameband Game Watch is Officially

    Kickstarter Gameband Game Watch Is Officially Dead, No Refunds in Sight

    Virtual reality (VR) and its sibling augmented reality (AR) both have become exciting outlets for creators looking to immerse their audience into their stories. And this week, some of the best storytellers in the industry released their latest films for headsets, phones and tablets: “Crow: The Legend” Baobab Studios’ latest VR film is a star-studded […]

  • Facebook Tests Messenger Group Video Viewing

    Facebook May Be Bringing Group Video Viewing to Messenger

    Virtual reality (VR) and its sibling augmented reality (AR) both have become exciting outlets for creators looking to immerse their audience into their stories. And this week, some of the best storytellers in the industry released their latest films for headsets, phones and tablets: “Crow: The Legend” Baobab Studios’ latest VR film is a star-studded […]

  • Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas – YouTube

    Ken Jeong Wears an Ugly Christmas Sweater in YouTube's Holiday Special

    Virtual reality (VR) and its sibling augmented reality (AR) both have become exciting outlets for creators looking to immerse their audience into their stories. And this week, some of the best storytellers in the industry released their latest films for headsets, phones and tablets: “Crow: The Legend” Baobab Studios’ latest VR film is a star-studded […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad