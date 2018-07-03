Netflix Is No. 1 Choice for TV Viewing, Beating Broadcast, Cable and YouTube (Study)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix - Apple TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has established a substantial foothold in the American living room — especially among millennials.

The subscription-video service is now the most popular platform for watching entertainment on TV, ahead of traditional cable and broadcast television networks as well as YouTube and Hulu, according to a recent survey of U.S. consumers by Wall Street firm Cowen & Co.

For the survey of 2,500 U.S. adults conducted in May, Cowen & Co. asked, “Which platforms do you use most often to view video content on TV?” Overall, Netflix captured the No. 1 with 27% of total respondents, followed by basic cable at 20%, broadcast at 18% and YouTube at 11%.

When looking at adults 18-34, Netflix’s lead is even more dramatic: Nearly 40% of those in the younger demo said Netflix is the platform they use most often to view video content on their TVs — well ahead of YouTube (17%), basic cable (12.6%), Hulu (7.6%) and broadcast TV (7.5%).

Among Americans who subscribe to traditional pay-TV service (i.e., excluding cord-cutters and cord-nevers), basic cable came out on top as the top choice for TV viewing on Cowen & Co.’s survey. Still, Netflix was a very close second: For those who subscribe to a traditional TV package, basic cable was the top response (26%), followed by Netflix (24%) and broadcast TV (19%).

Related

“Over the long term, assuming [Netflix] is able to continue to increasingly offer great content, this lead clearly bodes well for further value creation,” Cowen & Co. analysts led by John Blackledge wrote in a research note Tuesday.

Netflix continues to pump out an enormous amount of original content — all told, it’s on pace to spend $13 billion on content in 2018, Cowen & Co. estimates. (Netflix has projected content spending for the year of up to $8 billion on a profit/loss basis.)

In the second quarter of 2018, Netflix released around 452 hours of U.S. original programming, up 51% year-over-year but actually slightly under the company’s record output of 483 hours in Q1 2018. In Q2, Netflix’s originals slate included “Thirteen Reasons Why” season 2, “Luke Cage” season 2, and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” season 4, in addition to the reboot of “Lost in Space” and second seasons of drug war docu-series “Dope” and Brazilian dystopian series “3%.”

Netflix is scheduled to report second quarter 2018 results on Monday, July 16, after market close. The company has forecast net adds of 5 million international subscribers and 1.2 million U.S. subs.

Cowen & Co.’s Blackledge is particularly bullish on Netflix’s international prospects, raising the long-term price target on the company’s shares from $375 to $430 per share. The firm expects Netflix international subs to grow from 83.6 million at the end of 2018 to 255.2 million in 2028 (up from its previous estimate of 243.9 million).

“Owning a leading international content-production footprint and ramping relationships across the talent ecosystem should prove beneficial to NFLX’s ability to increase production in those markets, much of which is produced at a lower cost than similar content produced in Hollywood,” the Cowen & Co. analysts wrote.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More TV

  • Netflix - Apple TV

    Netflix Is No. 1 Choice for TV Viewing, Beating Broadcast, Cable and YouTube (Study)

    Netflix has established a substantial foothold in the American living room — especially among millennials. The subscription-video service is now the most popular platform for watching entertainment on TV, ahead of traditional cable and broadcast television networks as well as YouTube and Hulu, according to a recent survey of U.S. consumers by Wall Street firm […]

  • Sweden World Cup

    Sweden vs. Switzerland World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Netflix has established a substantial foothold in the American living room — especially among millennials. The subscription-video service is now the most popular platform for watching entertainment on TV, ahead of traditional cable and broadcast television networks as well as YouTube and Hulu, according to a recent survey of U.S. consumers by Wall Street firm […]

  • Kiss Me First

    ‘Skins,’ ‘People Just Do Nothing’ Creators Team for Comedy ‘GARY1987’ With EOne

    Netflix has established a substantial foothold in the American living room — especially among millennials. The subscription-video service is now the most popular platform for watching entertainment on TV, ahead of traditional cable and broadcast television networks as well as YouTube and Hulu, according to a recent survey of U.S. consumers by Wall Street firm […]

  • 'The Bachelorette' Recap: Becca Kufrin Chooses

    'The Bachelorette' Recap: Becca Kufrin Chooses Her Final 6, Sends Home One Controversial Suitor

    Netflix has established a substantial foothold in the American living room — especially among millennials. The subscription-video service is now the most popular platform for watching entertainment on TV, ahead of traditional cable and broadcast television networks as well as YouTube and Hulu, according to a recent survey of U.S. consumers by Wall Street firm […]

  • Josh Safran

    Netflix Orders Former Fox Pilot 'Mixtape' From Josh Safran to Series

    Netflix has established a substantial foothold in the American living room — especially among millennials. The subscription-video service is now the most popular platform for watching entertainment on TV, ahead of traditional cable and broadcast television networks as well as YouTube and Hulu, according to a recent survey of U.S. consumers by Wall Street firm […]

  • TV News Roundup: Chris Pine Stars

    TV News Roundup: Chris Pine Investigates Hollywood in First 'I Am the Night' Trailer

    Netflix has established a substantial foothold in the American living room — especially among millennials. The subscription-video service is now the most popular platform for watching entertainment on TV, ahead of traditional cable and broadcast television networks as well as YouTube and Hulu, according to a recent survey of U.S. consumers by Wall Street firm […]

  • warner bros. first cut student showcase

    Warner Bros. Partners With Young Storytellers, Ghetto Film School, LAUSD on Filmmaking Programs

    Netflix has established a substantial foothold in the American living room — especially among millennials. The subscription-video service is now the most popular platform for watching entertainment on TV, ahead of traditional cable and broadcast television networks as well as YouTube and Hulu, according to a recent survey of U.S. consumers by Wall Street firm […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad