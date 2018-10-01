You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Is No. 1 Company Techies Want to Work For, Survey Finds

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix beat out Silicon Valley’s biggest heavy-hitters on a new survey of the most-coveted places to work among technology pros.

Netflix took the No. 1 spot on Hired’s 2018 survey of tech workers ranking the companies they’d most like to work for, moving up from fifth place on the job site’s 2017 survey. That put the streamer ahead of Google (#2), Elon Musk’s Tesla (#3) and SpaceX (#4), Airbnb (#5) and Apple (#6).

Other notable players on Hired’s survey were Amazon (#9), Hulu (#10), Disney (#11) and Facebook (#13).

For the survey, Hired provided respondents with a list of companies to choose from and they ranked their interest in working at each company on a five-point scale, which was the basis for an overall “Brand Positivity Index” score on a 100-point scale. The survey polled 2,200 tech workers in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Netflix is far smaller than most of the companies it beat out on the survey. But the Los Gatos, Calif.-based company has been dramatically upping its spending on R&D, which is one key indicator of investment in technology.

For the second quarter of 2018, Netflix reported $317 million in technology and development costs, or 8.1% of topline revenue. That’s up more than 50% in just two years, from $207 million in Q2 2016 (9.8% of revenue).

Related

Hired’s survey also asked technology workers to pick the top three factors that matter most when they’re looking for a job or evaluating an offer. The top criteria were: compensation and benefits (55%); company culture (45%), opportunity to learn new skills (40%); challenging technical problems to solve (29%); and the members of the team in the job under consideration (27%).

Here is the ranking of the 25 top companies on Hired’s “2018 Global Brand Health Report” survey of tech workers:

Rank Company Location Brand Positivity Index Score
1 Netflix SF Bay Area 86
2 Google SF Bay Area 83
3 Tesla SF Bay Area 73
4 SpaceX Los Angeles 72
5 Airbnb SF Bay Area 72
6 Apple SF Bay Area 70
7 Microsoft Seattle 70
8 LinkedIn SF Bay Area 70
9 Amazon Seattle 69
10 Hulu Los Angeles 65
11 The Walt Disney Company Los Angeles 64
12 Slack SF Bay Area 63
13 Facebook SF Bay Area 63
14 Dropbox SF Bay Area 61
15 GitHub SF Bay Area 60
16 Lyft SF Bay Area 59
17 Kickstarter New York City 58
18 Square SF Bay Area 53
19 Vimeo New York City 52
20 Zillow Group Seattle 51
21 Jet Propulsion Laboratory Los Angeles 50
22 Virgin Hyperloop One Los Angeles 49
23 Virgin Galactic Los Angelse 49
24 Blizzard Entertainment Los Angeles 47
25 DeepMind London 47

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Digital

  • Netflix

    Netflix Is No. 1 Company Techies Want to Work For, Survey Finds

    Netflix beat out Silicon Valley’s biggest heavy-hitters on a new survey of the most-coveted places to work among technology pros. Netflix took the No. 1 spot on Hired’s 2018 survey of tech workers ranking the companies they’d most like to work for, moving up from fifth place on the job site’s 2017 survey. That put […]

  • South Korean dance group 'NCT 127'

    Apple Music, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Partner for Emerging Artist Program (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix beat out Silicon Valley’s biggest heavy-hitters on a new survey of the most-coveted places to work among technology pros. Netflix took the No. 1 spot on Hired’s 2018 survey of tech workers ranking the companies they’d most like to work for, moving up from fifth place on the job site’s 2017 survey. That put […]

  • Caavo Control Center Review: Good Idea,

    First Look: Caavo Releases $100 Control Center to Unify Your Streaming Devices

    Netflix beat out Silicon Valley’s biggest heavy-hitters on a new survey of the most-coveted places to work among technology pros. Netflix took the No. 1 spot on Hired’s 2018 survey of tech workers ranking the companies they’d most like to work for, moving up from fifth place on the job site’s 2017 survey. That put […]

  • Elon Musk SXSW

    Elon Musk to Step Down as Tesla Chairman as Part of SEC Settlement

    Netflix beat out Silicon Valley’s biggest heavy-hitters on a new survey of the most-coveted places to work among technology pros. Netflix took the No. 1 spot on Hired’s 2018 survey of tech workers ranking the companies they’d most like to work for, moving up from fifth place on the job site’s 2017 survey. That put […]

  • club penguin island

    Disney to Shut Down Club Penguin Island by End of 2018, Lays Off Staff

    Netflix beat out Silicon Valley’s biggest heavy-hitters on a new survey of the most-coveted places to work among technology pros. Netflix took the No. 1 spot on Hired’s 2018 survey of tech workers ranking the companies they’d most like to work for, moving up from fifth place on the job site’s 2017 survey. That put […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad