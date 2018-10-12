You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix, Tech Stocks Recover a Bit After Brutal Market Selloff

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/REX/Shutterstock (8460606c)Trader Jonathan Corpina calls out to a colleague as Snap Inc. makes its Wall Street debut on the floor of the New York Stock ExchangeFinancial Markets Wall Street Snap IPO, New York, USA - 02 Mar 2017
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tech investors turned more bullish Friday following a steep drop in tech and media stocks over the past two days, as they looked to snap up promising bargains.

Shares of Netflix jumped 5.8% and Snap was up as much as 7% in early trading, while Facebook (+1.7%), Amazon (+4%), Apple (+3%), and Twitter (+3.6%) all climbed as well. Shares of Alphabet, parent company of Google, were up 2.8%.

Analysts attributed the broad pullback as a response to recent efforts by the Federal Reserve to tighten fiscal policy and possibly raise interest rates.

“We view the recent sell-off [of Netflix] as an opportunity to own a high-quality, recurring revenue franchise with attractive upside potential,” Citi analysts led by Kevin Toomey wrote in a note Friday. Citi upgraded Netflix (from “hold” to “buy”) and maintained its 12-month price target of $375 per share.

Shares of Netflix had fallen more than 11% over the past week. The streamer, scheduled to report Q3 earnings on Tuesday, Oct. 16, should post solid numbers and is expected to post a “modest beat” on subscriber growth, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a note. Netflix’s Q3 forecast calls for a gain of 650,000 net new U.S. streaming subs and 4.35 million internationally for Q3.

Related

“We think that the quality of new originals content this year, the increased breadth and pace of releases throughout Q3… and a ramp in international marketing will result in global net subs additions above last year’s levels,” Pachter wrote.

Snap — whose stock hit a record-low closing price of $6.59 per share Wednesday — was lifted by upbeat sentiment from analysts who see the selloff off an opportunity.

The Snapchat parent has been beset with concerns about declining usage and that it’s “quickly running out of money,” as MoffettNathanson’s Michael Nathanson wrote in an Oct. 9 research note, adding that “Our math suggests a capital raise is needed in the middle to end of 2019.”

On Friday, Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser upgraded Snap from “hold” to “buy,” citing data showing a widening user base even though Snapchatters are on average spending less time on the platform. He also said Snap could become “an attractive candidate” to go private at the stock’s current lows.

“Our take is that it is not too late for [Snap] management to find ways to reverse recent usage trends and generally improve monetization regardless of those usage trends,” Wieser wrote in a note. “With ongoing experimentation, we have some faith that they should be able to do both.”

Wieser also upgraded his rating on Twitter from “sell” to “hold” based on the recent decline in the social network’s stock price.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Digital

  • Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All

    Netflix, Tech Stocks Recover a Bit After Brutal Market Selloff

    Tech investors turned more bullish Friday following a steep drop in tech and media stocks over the past two days, as they looked to snap up promising bargains. Shares of Netflix jumped 5.8% and Snap was up as much as 7% in early trading, while Facebook (+1.7%), Amazon (+4%), Apple (+3%), and Twitter (+3.6%) all […]

  • Lowell Peterson strictly Business Podcast

    Thrillist Staff Ratifies First Union Contract Through Writers Guild of America

    Tech investors turned more bullish Friday following a steep drop in tech and media stocks over the past two days, as they looked to snap up promising bargains. Shares of Netflix jumped 5.8% and Snap was up as much as 7% in early trading, while Facebook (+1.7%), Amazon (+4%), Apple (+3%), and Twitter (+3.6%) all […]

  • Sennheiser's Latest Headphones Have Been Designed

    Sennheiser Is Embracing Magic Leap as a Gateway to Ambient Listening

    Tech investors turned more bullish Friday following a steep drop in tech and media stocks over the past two days, as they looked to snap up promising bargains. Shares of Netflix jumped 5.8% and Snap was up as much as 7% in early trading, while Facebook (+1.7%), Amazon (+4%), Apple (+3%), and Twitter (+3.6%) all […]

  • Meow Wolf's Navigator at the Magic

    Magic Leap Plans to Use Location-Based Entertainment to Win Over Consumers

    Tech investors turned more bullish Friday following a steep drop in tech and media stocks over the past two days, as they looked to snap up promising bargains. Shares of Netflix jumped 5.8% and Snap was up as much as 7% in early trading, while Facebook (+1.7%), Amazon (+4%), Apple (+3%), and Twitter (+3.6%) all […]

  • Netflix iPhone mobile app

    Netflix App Revenue Soared 90% in Q2, Pulling in an Estimated $244 Million

    Tech investors turned more bullish Friday following a steep drop in tech and media stocks over the past two days, as they looked to snap up promising bargains. Shares of Netflix jumped 5.8% and Snap was up as much as 7% in early trading, while Facebook (+1.7%), Amazon (+4%), Apple (+3%), and Twitter (+3.6%) all […]

  • Apple Music, Genius Partner on Song

    Apple Strikes Partnership With Genius on Lyrics, Apple Music Web Player

    Tech investors turned more bullish Friday following a steep drop in tech and media stocks over the past two days, as they looked to snap up promising bargains. Shares of Netflix jumped 5.8% and Snap was up as much as 7% in early trading, while Facebook (+1.7%), Amazon (+4%), Apple (+3%), and Twitter (+3.6%) all […]

  • Jeff Li - Serial Box

    Serialized-Fiction Startup Serial Box Taps NBCU Cable Exec Jeff Li as COO

    Tech investors turned more bullish Friday following a steep drop in tech and media stocks over the past two days, as they looked to snap up promising bargains. Shares of Netflix jumped 5.8% and Snap was up as much as 7% in early trading, while Facebook (+1.7%), Amazon (+4%), Apple (+3%), and Twitter (+3.6%) all […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad