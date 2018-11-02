Netflix Issues Open Casting Call for ‘Tall Girl’ Movie, Seeking Actor Who’s at Least 5-Foot-10

Netflix is looking for a female actor between 13 and 21 — who is 5-foot-10 or taller — to star in its upcoming original comedy film “Tall Girl.”

The streamer announced a worldwide casting call for the live-action movie’s lead: 16-year-old Jodi, who is more than six feet tall and struggles to survive high school by embracing her stature with pride. Producers are accepting audition submissions at tallgirlcasting.com between Nov. 5-21, 2018. “Tall Girl” is slated to begin shooting in January 2019.

“Tall Girl” is directed by Nzingha Stewart (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “A Million Little Things”) and written by Sam Wolfson (“Andi Mack,” “Finding Carter”). Producers bill the movie as “capturing the tone” of classic John Hughes teen movies like “Sixteen Candles” and “Pretty in Pink.”

The movie “is about all the places where we feel awkward or tender, and learning not only to accept those places, but to shower them with unconditional and radical love,” Nzingha Stewart said in a statement.

The project is Netflix’s fourth collaboration with Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola (“The Duff”), who will produce in addition to Wonderland’s Corey Marsh. The film’s casting director is Barbara McCarthy (“Mother’s Day,” “The Duff”), who also cast the upcoming Netflix film “The Christmas Chronicles.”

The movie follows Jodi, the tallest girl in her school, who has never quite felt comfortable in her own statuesque skin. All of that changes when she falls for the handsome (and equally tall) foreign exchange student Stig, who of course gets Jodi’s quirky, best, male friend Dunkleman and his hippie mom as a host family. As a result, Jodi gets embroiled in a surprising love triangle, which helps her realize she’s far more than her insecurities about her height have led her to believe.

“At Netflix we are committed to being a platform where tweens can find movies that inspire and empower them,” said Melissa Cobb, VP of kids and family programming at Netflix. “We look forward to canvassing the world for our very own ‘Tall Female’ lead who can draw on her unique experience to authentically depict the challenges and the lessons wrapped up in this tricky stage of life.”

To audition, applicants must submit a video of 30 seconds or less introducing themselves, providing their full name, height (without shoes on), where they live, and date of birth (although individuals 18 or older don’t need to disclose their exact age). In addition, they must shoot and upload video of themselves delivering Jodi’s lines in two short scenes.