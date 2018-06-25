You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Stock Stumbles After Communications Chief’s Firing Over Use of N-Word

Todd Spangler

Shares of Netflix took a hit Monday, dropping more than 6% in morning trading, coming after chief communications officer was Jonathan Friedland was fired late Friday over racially insensitive remarks he’d used in company meetings.

The pullback by Netflix investors come after the stock hit record highs last week, closing at $411.09 per share Friday. News of Friedland’s ouster broke near the close of trading; on Monday, the stock was down 5.8% at $387.27 per share as of 11:15 a.m. ET.

Also Monday, ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery announced a partnership to launch a German TV subscription-streaming platform that would combine ProSieben’s Maxdome VOD service and Discovery’s Eurosport Player — representing a new challenge to Netflix in Germany.

In addition, Netflix’s stock drop Monday came as broader indices were down in the 1%-2% range. The Trump administration was reported to be setting plans to prohibit many Chinese firms from investing in the U.S. technology sector and by blocking more technology exports to Beijing.

In a June 22 memo to staff, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said Friedland’s “descriptive use of the N-word on at least two occasions at work showed unacceptably low racial awareness and sensitivity, and is not in line with our values as a company.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday the streaming giant aired a brand image ad, dubbed “A Great Day in Hollywood,” during the BET Awards telecast that highlighted black artists who work with Netflix.

