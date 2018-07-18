Netflix to Launch Comedy Radio Channel on SiriusXM

Netflix is getting into the radio biz: The streamer has entered into a pact with SiriusXM to launch a 24-hour comedy channel set to debut by January 2019.

For Netflix, the channel on SiriusXM will be a promotional vehicle for its broad lineup of stand-up specials from comedians including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer and Jerry Seinfeld. The company also plans to create original content for “Netflix Is a Joke” — a working title for the channel, which is the tagline for its marketing campaign around comedy — with affiliated comedians talent.

“Netflix is producing an incredible amount of world-class comedy programming from top global talent that will become the backbone of our new SiriusXM/Netflix channel,” Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer for SiriusXM, said in a statement.

The Netflix comedy channel will be exclusive to SiriusXM. It marks the streaming-video company’s entry into audio programming — and the first time it has worked with an outside subscription-media provider to create a Netflix-branded product, according to the companies.

Over the past two years, Netflix has aggressively moved into acquiring stand-up comedy specials. It reportedly paid big-name comedians including Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle $20 million per special. Other top comedians who have released Netflix specials include Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Ali Wong, Ricky Gervais, Jim Gaffigan, John Mulaney, and Jerry Seinfeld (whose latest season of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” also is on Netflix).

Content from those comics is expected to be featured on Netflix’s SiriusXM channel, along with other Netflix stand-up specials from comedians including: Gabe Iglesias, Joe Rogan, Trevor Noah, Bo Burnham, Bill Burr, Marc Maron, John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman, Hannibal Burress, Mike Birbiglia, Jo Koy, Patton Oswalt, Maria Bamford, Jim Jefferies, and Anthony Jeselnik.

Netflix’s original programming for the new SiriusXM channel, in terms of talent format, is still under discussion between the companies.

In addition, the SiriusXM channel is expected to include programming from Netflix’s comedic talk shows, although the specific details are still yet to be determined. Shows on Netflix in this category include “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” and “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.”

Among Netflix’s other punches into comedy, the company last week announced a comedy-event series set to launch in 2019 featuring 47 comedians from 13 regions around the world. It also recently launched “The Comedy Lineup,” a series of 15-minute specials featuring a range of up-and-coming comedians.

Pictured above: Chris Rock in his “Tamborine” comedy special on Netflix