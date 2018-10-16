You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

More Than 80 Million Subscribers Watched Netflix Rom-Coms This Summer

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix seems to have found its long-form goldmine: The streaming service disclosed as part of its Q3 earnings report Tuesday that more than 80 million of its subscribers from around the world watched one of its “Summer of Love” rom-coms over the past few months.

The company also singled out “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” as one of its “most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing.”

Netflix released a series original movies as part of its “Summer of Love” over the past few months, including “Set It Up,” “The Kissing Booth,” “Like Father,” “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” and the aforementioned “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The company said Tuesday that it was already in production of “the next set of original rom-coms” for its members.

Netflix never shares any actual viewing metrics for single titles, but the company gave us another indicator for the success of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” in the form of Instagram data Tuesday. Co-stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo both saw their follower numbers explode after the film debuted on the service. Centineo’s Instagram fan base grew from 0.8 million to 13.4 million followers, while Condor’s follower numbers grew from 0.1 million to 5.5 million.

Netflix Instagram Chart

The same was apparently true for stars of other Netflix originals, including “The Kissing Booth’s” Joey King and “13 Reasons Why’s” Katherine Langford. But no one grew their Instagram audience as much as “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, who apparently had close to no fans on the platform before the debut of the show, and now has 17.6 million Instagram followers.

Netflix reported better-than expected earnings Tuesday, surprising Wall Street with the addition of close to 7 million paying subscribers, as well as $4.0 billion in revenue.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide on How to Topple the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Black Panther Movie

    'Black Panther,' 'A Star Is Born' Lead 2018 Hollywood Music in Media Awards Nominees

    Netflix seems to have found its long-form goldmine: The streaming service disclosed as part of its Q3 earnings report Tuesday that more than 80 million of its subscribers from around the world watched one of its “Summer of Love” rom-coms over the past few months. The company also singled out “To All the Boys I’ve […]

  • To All Of The Boys I've

    More Than 80 Million Subscribers Watched Netflix Rom-Coms This Summer

    Netflix seems to have found its long-form goldmine: The streaming service disclosed as part of its Q3 earnings report Tuesday that more than 80 million of its subscribers from around the world watched one of its “Summer of Love” rom-coms over the past few months. The company also singled out “To All the Boys I’ve […]

  • The Conjuring 2

    Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga to Star in Third 'Annabelle' Movie

    Netflix seems to have found its long-form goldmine: The streaming service disclosed as part of its Q3 earnings report Tuesday that more than 80 million of its subscribers from around the world watched one of its “Summer of Love” rom-coms over the past few months. The company also singled out “To All the Boys I’ve […]

  • On-Location Filming Rises 3% in Los

    Los Angeles On-Location Filming Rises 3% in Third Quarter

    Netflix seems to have found its long-form goldmine: The streaming service disclosed as part of its Q3 earnings report Tuesday that more than 80 million of its subscribers from around the world watched one of its “Summer of Love” rom-coms over the past few months. The company also singled out “To All the Boys I’ve […]

  • Halloween

    All 11 ‘Halloween’ Movies in the Franchise, Ranked

    Netflix seems to have found its long-form goldmine: The streaming service disclosed as part of its Q3 earnings report Tuesday that more than 80 million of its subscribers from around the world watched one of its “Summer of Love” rom-coms over the past few months. The company also singled out “To All the Boys I’ve […]

  • AFM American Film Market Placeholder

    American Film Market Draws 70 New Buyers From 28 Countries

    Netflix seems to have found its long-form goldmine: The streaming service disclosed as part of its Q3 earnings report Tuesday that more than 80 million of its subscribers from around the world watched one of its “Summer of Love” rom-coms over the past few months. The company also singled out “To All the Boys I’ve […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad