Netflix CEO Reed Hastings to Pen Business Book About Streaming Company

Reed Hastings has inked a deal for a business book — promising to provide an insider’s account about Netflix and how it grew to become a major entertainment industry force.

The book, slated to be published in 2019 by Penguin Press, will be co-written by business professor and writer Erin Meyer. CNN first reported the news.

Hastings is one of the 400 richest people in America, according to Forbes, with a net worth currently estimated at $3.9 billion — thanks to the astonishing run-up of Netflix’s stock the last several years.

Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997 and led the company’s initial public offering in 2002. He’s also a board member of Facebook and was on the board of Microsoft from 2007 to 2012. In addition, Hastings is a philanthropist who focuses on education and currently is on the board of several educational organizations, including DreamBox Learning, KIPP, and Pahara.

Meyer is a senior affiliate professor at business school INSEAD in Paris. She’s the author of 2014’s “The Culture Map: Breaking Through the Invisible Boundaries of Global Business,” which analyzes how cultural differences affect international business.