You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Stock Closes at Record-Breaking $404.98 After Analysts Raise Price Targets

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Withstanding the pull of a falling market, Netflix’s stock surged to a new historic closing high of $404.98 Tuesday after multiple analysts had raised their price targets for the company. The company’s closing stock price roughly doubled since the beginning of the year.

Shares of the company had begun the day at $389.50, and surged past the $400 mark later in the morning. At one point, shares reached a high of $405.25. Netflix’s shares gained 3.73%, or $14.58, Tuesday.

Netflix’s new share price puts the company’s market cap valuation at $176.87 billion. Disney was valued $160.79 billion by the markets Tuesday, and Comcast’s market cap was at $157.00 billion.

Tuesday’s rally came after analysts from PiperJaffray, GBH Insights and Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. all raised their price targets for the company’s shares. Most bullish among the three companies was GBH Insights with a target of $500, followed by Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. with $460.

PiperJaffray raised its target from $367 to $420, with the company’s analyst Michael Olson telling investors that the company was highly likely to deliver strong Q2 results. “Netflix is the leader in a category that contains massive multiyear growth potential,” Olson wrote in a note to investors.

 

More Digital

  • Netflix

    Netflix Stock Closes at Record-Breaking $404.98 After Analysts Raise Price Targets

    Withstanding the pull of a falling market, Netflix’s stock surged to a new historic closing high of $404.98 Tuesday after multiple analysts had raised their price targets for the company. The company’s closing stock price roughly doubled since the beginning of the year. Shares of the company had begun the day at $389.50, and surged […]

  • Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and Susan

    Apple, Facebook, YouTube CEOs Speak Out Against Family Separation

    Withstanding the pull of a falling market, Netflix’s stock surged to a new historic closing high of $404.98 Tuesday after multiple analysts had raised their price targets for the company. The company’s closing stock price roughly doubled since the beginning of the year. Shares of the company had begun the day at $389.50, and surged […]

  • facebook watch Studio

    Facebook Watch Aims to Reinvent TV With New Interactive Shows

    Withstanding the pull of a falling market, Netflix’s stock surged to a new historic closing high of $404.98 Tuesday after multiple analysts had raised their price targets for the company. The company’s closing stock price roughly doubled since the beginning of the year. Shares of the company had begun the day at $389.50, and surged […]

  • Outlander Episode 310

    Starz Is Coming to YouTube TV as a $9 Add-On

    Withstanding the pull of a falling market, Netflix’s stock surged to a new historic closing high of $404.98 Tuesday after multiple analysts had raised their price targets for the company. The company’s closing stock price roughly doubled since the beginning of the year. Shares of the company had begun the day at $389.50, and surged […]

  • VidCon

    Vidcon 2018: Viacom Makes Its Mark, Organizers Focus on Diversity

    Withstanding the pull of a falling market, Netflix’s stock surged to a new historic closing high of $404.98 Tuesday after multiple analysts had raised their price targets for the company. The company’s closing stock price roughly doubled since the beginning of the year. Shares of the company had begun the day at $389.50, and surged […]

  • Google Podcasts App Launches on Android,

    Google Launches Podcast Listening App on Android

    Withstanding the pull of a falling market, Netflix’s stock surged to a new historic closing high of $404.98 Tuesday after multiple analysts had raised their price targets for the company. The company’s closing stock price roughly doubled since the beginning of the year. Shares of the company had begun the day at $389.50, and surged […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad