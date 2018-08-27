Netflix Names Facebook and Google Alum as Chief Communications Officer

Netflix has tapped Facebook and Google alum Rachel Whetstone as chief communications officer.

Whetstone succeeds Jonathan Friedland, who was fired in June after complaints from Netflix staffers that he used the N-word and other insensitive language in meetings. Friedland had held the top communications post at Netflix for six years.

Whetstone joins Netflix from Facebook, where she was VP of communications after joining the social media giant last July. She reports to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

“Rachel is a proven communications leader and a strong addition to the Netflix team,” said Hastings. “Her deep knowledge and international expertise will be invaluable as we bring Netflix and its expanding lineup of original content to an increasingly global audience.”

Whetstone worked in politics in the U.K. before joining Google in 2005. She was senior VP of communications and public policy from 2010-2015. She held the same post at Uber from 2015 until joining Facebook last year.

“I’m so excited to be joining Netflix and being part of this amazing company’s story,” said Whetstone.