Netflix Launches Program to Certify Post-Production Tools for Original Programming

Netflix is extending its brand into Hollywood in a new way: with a new program to verify post-production products and systems — and their vendors — meet its technical and delivery specs.

The new Netflix Post Technology Alliance logo program, unveiled Thursday, certifies that a product has been vetted for delivery to Netflix and that the manufacturer is committed to ongoing support of the streamer’s technology.

The program covers five different product categories: cameras; color grading; editorial (video editors); IMF (Interoperable Master Format) and media encoding; and VFX.

Vendors with products already certified under the Netflix Post Technology Alliance include Adobe Systems, Arri, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Colorfront, Fraunhofer IIS, Filmlight, Marquise Technologies, MTI Film, Ownzones, Panasonic, Red Digital Cinema, Rohde & Schwarz, and Sony.

“At Netflix, empowering our creative partners is incredibly important, and the Post Technology Alliance will build a more seamless experience from production through post-production,” Chris Fetner, Netflix’s director of post partnerships and integrations, said in a prepared statement.

According to Fetner, vendors certified under the program are those that are “committed to better interoperability and faster innovation cycles.”

More info on the program is available at pta.netflixstudios.com, which includes details on how to submit products for inclusion.

Participation in Netflix’s Post Technology Alliance is free, although the company noted in its FAQ on the program that vendors may be asked to pay a share of the costs “for certain events in which you participate.”

According to Netflix, manufacturers OK’d under the program will have early access to the company’s technical road map including application programming interfaces (APIs) and the ability to collaborate with Netflix on technical support, training, and updates.

The streaming giant said it plans to add more products in the current five categories, and also expects to expand the categories to include sound production, dubbing, and other post-production functions.

In general, Netflix sees the program encompassing any product that generates or manages any kind of sound data, image data, or metadata from production through post-production. That said, Netflix doesn’t expect the program to cover every type of tool used throughout a production. (For example, it has no plans to certify camera lenses.)

Among its other technical certification programs, Netflix also maintains the Netflix Post Partner Program (NP3), which collaborates with post-production partners to ensure quality control, focusing on areas including language dubbing, audio descriptive services, and master quality control. The company also has the Netflix Preferred Fulfillment Partner (NPFP) program that bestows a seal of approval on media fulfillment companies.