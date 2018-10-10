Netflix Expands Physical Production Division With Three New Hires (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has tapped Patty Whitcher, Momita SenGupta, and Steven Squillante to new positions in its physical production department to work across film and TV series.

Whitcher has been named VP of physical production for original films, SenGupta has been named VP of physical production for original series, and Squillante has been named VP of physical production for international originals. All three execs will report to Ty Warren, VP of physical production for Netflix.

“Hiring Patty, Mo and Steven is a big step forward to support the growth of our own produced content,” said Warren. “Their collective expertise and relationships make them best in class, and I’m very excited to have them join the Netflix team.”

Whitcher is considered one of the top feature line producers in Hollywood and has worked with directors such as Steven Spielberg, Bill Condon, Joss Whedon, the Russo brothers, Kenneth Branagh, and Rob Marshall. Some of her producing credits include “Thor,” “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” all for Marvel. Additionally, she has produced “Godzilla” for Legendary Pictures; “Dreamgirls,” “The Soloist,” and “The Terminal” for Dreamworks; and “Memoirs of a Geisha” for Sony. She recently completed filming Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson.

SenGupta has spent the majority of her career at Viacom, most recently as the EVP of physical production. At Viacom, she oversaw the physical production of series, pilots, promos, and branded entertainment at Comedy Central, Spike, MTV, and VH1. At Netflix, SenGupta will oversee the current original series team while growing and building out its capacity in the U.S. and U.K. Additionally, she’ll oversee the growing live-action kids series team and the majors/indie TV team.

Squillante is a veteran production executive, producer, and line producer with credits on over 70 theatrical and television projects. For four years, he was the president of physical production for IM Global, where he produced or oversaw the production of 21 films. Most recently, he was the COO of Leeding Media, an international film and television company that serves as a bridge between the U.S. and Chinese entertainment industries with offices in Beijing and Los Angeles.

He ran operations and headed up co-productions and investment into films from loan analysis through closing. He will be based in Los Angeles with the existing regional physical production teams in Europe, Asia, and Latin America reporting into him.