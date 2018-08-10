You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Orders Miranda Sings Comedy Special From Colleen Ballinger

Todd Spangler

Miranda Sings Variety Profile
CREDIT: Art Streiber for Variety

Miranda Sings“Haters Back Off” sitcom on Netflix lasted only two seasons, but Colleen Ballinger’s oddly endearing, lipstick-smeared wannabe songstress is coming back to the streaming service in a new comedy special.

Netflix has been aggressively spending on stand-up comedy over the last two years, inking pacts with big-name comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Judd Apatow, Sarah Silverman, Tracy Morgan and Dave Chappelle. It’s a point not lost on Miranda Sings, who’s a megastar in her own mind.

“All the most famousest people in the world have a comedy special on Netflix,” she says in the video announcing the deal. “I’m like, ‘Hello, why don’t I have one of those?!'”

Ballinger’s special for Netflix will be shot Sept. 15 at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater in Washington, D.C., as part of Ballinger’s “Miranda Sings Live…No Offense” comedy/music tour. “Move over ‘Stranger Things,’ Mirfandas are taking over,” says Miranda.

In June, Ballinger announced that she is pregnant and also engaged to Erik Stocklin, who co-starred in “Haters Back Off” as Miranda Sings’ love interest. Ballinger is repped by the Gersh Agency.

Watch Miranda Sings’ announcement about her upcoming comedy special on Netflix:

  • Miranda Sings Variety Profile

    Netflix Orders Miranda Sings Comedy Special From Colleen Ballinger

