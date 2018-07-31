Netflix Won’t Stream Louis Farrakhan Documentary

Netflix will not be streaming a controversial documentary about Louis Farrakhan.

A company spokesperson on Tuesday said that reports that the streaming service would add the documentary “My Life’s Journey Through Music” next month were the result of a communication error.

“This film will not be released on Netflix,” the spokesperson said. “Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

Farrakhan announced on Twitter Monday that the film, which he helped make, would be coming to the service in August. “On August 1st, watch the premiere of my music documentary ‘My Life’s Journey Through Music’ on @netflix,” the Nation of Islam leader wrote. The film was also included last week on a list published by British site the Independent of movies coming to the U.K. version of Netflix in August.

Farrakhan has a long history of hate speech, and has been labeled an antisemite by the Southern Poverty Law Center for statements he has made going back decades. Twitter last month removed his verified status after he posted a video with the caption “thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.”