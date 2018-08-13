Netflix Sets ‘Jinn’ as First Arabic Original Series

Netflix has set “Jinn” as its first Arabic-language original series, a coming-of-age teen drama with supernatural elements that began production Monday in Amman, Jordan. The six-episode series is expected to be available to Netflix members worldwide in 2019.

Until now, Netflix’s only announcement of original content in Arabic has been of a stand-up comedy special with Lebanese comedian and actor Adel Karam. Analysts say lack of local content has held back the streaming giant’s growth in the Middle East.

Produced by Kabreet Productions, “Jinn” is directed and executive produced by rising star Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya (“Very Big Shot”) and executive produced by Elan and Rajeev Dassani (“SEAM”), with Elan Dassani serving as head writer. Rajeev Dassani contributed to the writing alongside Amin Matalqa (“Captain Abu Raed”), who is directing the last three episodes.

“Jinn” follows a group of Arab teenagers as their friendships and budding romances are tested when they unknowingly invite the supernatural forces of Jinn (mythological creatures) into their world. A battle of good versus evil and a race against time ensue. A cast of young rising stars includes Salma Malhas, Hamza Abu Eqab, Sultan Alkhalil, Aysha Shahalthough, Yaser Al Hadi, and Ban Halaweh.

“We aim to create a fantastical show about young people in the Middle East in Arabic that’s real, authentic and action-packed. This Netflix show will be full of intrigue, adventure and amazing storytelling from Jordan and for our audiences around the world,” Erik Barmack, Netflix’s VP of international original series, said in a statement.