You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Sets ‘Jinn’ as First Arabic Original Series

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cast selfie for Jinn, Netflix first original series in Arabic
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has set “Jinn” as its first Arabic-language original series, a coming-of-age teen drama with supernatural elements that began production Monday in Amman, Jordan. The six-episode series is expected to be available to Netflix members worldwide in 2019.

Until now, Netflix’s only announcement of original content in Arabic has been of a stand-up comedy special with Lebanese comedian and actor Adel Karam. Analysts say lack of local content has held back the streaming giant’s growth in the Middle East.

Produced by Kabreet Productions, “Jinn” is directed and executive produced by rising star Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya (“Very Big Shot”) and executive produced by Elan and Rajeev Dassani (“SEAM”), with Elan Dassani serving as head writer. Rajeev Dassani contributed to the writing alongside Amin Matalqa (“Captain Abu Raed”), who is directing the last three episodes.

“Jinn” follows a group of Arab teenagers as their friendships and budding romances are tested when they unknowingly invite the supernatural forces of Jinn (mythological creatures) into their world. A battle of good versus evil and a race against time ensue. A cast of young rising stars includes Salma Malhas, Hamza Abu Eqab, Sultan Alkhalil, Aysha Shahalthough, Yaser Al Hadi, and Ban Halaweh.

“We aim to create a fantastical show about young people in the Middle East in Arabic that’s real, authentic and action-packed. This Netflix show will be full of intrigue, adventure and amazing storytelling from Jordan and for our audiences around the world,” Erik Barmack, Netflix’s VP of international original series, said in a statement.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Digital

  • Cast selfie for Jinn, Netflix first

    Netflix Sets 'Jinn' as First Arabic Original Series

    Netflix has set “Jinn” as its first Arabic-language original series, a coming-of-age teen drama with supernatural elements that began production Monday in Amman, Jordan. The six-episode series is expected to be available to Netflix members worldwide in 2019. Until now, Netflix’s only announcement of original content in Arabic has been of a stand-up comedy special […]

  • Woman lying on a sofa holding

    3 Big Questions About Jeffrey Katzenberg's Billion-Dollar Gamble on Premium Mobile TV

    Netflix has set “Jinn” as its first Arabic-language original series, a coming-of-age teen drama with supernatural elements that began production Monday in Amman, Jordan. The six-episode series is expected to be available to Netflix members worldwide in 2019. Until now, Netflix’s only announcement of original content in Arabic has been of a stand-up comedy special […]

  • CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

    ‘Christopher Robin’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Netflix has set “Jinn” as its first Arabic-language original series, a coming-of-age teen drama with supernatural elements that began production Monday in Amman, Jordan. The six-episode series is expected to be available to Netflix members worldwide in 2019. Until now, Netflix’s only announcement of original content in Arabic has been of a stand-up comedy special […]

  • Reddit

    Reddit Now Offers Chat Rooms Site-Wide, Continues Rollout to All Users

    Netflix has set “Jinn” as its first Arabic-language original series, a coming-of-age teen drama with supernatural elements that began production Monday in Amman, Jordan. The six-episode series is expected to be available to Netflix members worldwide in 2019. Until now, Netflix’s only announcement of original content in Arabic has been of a stand-up comedy special […]

  • Miranda Sings Variety Profile

    Netflix Orders Miranda Sings Comedy Special From Colleen Ballinger

    Netflix has set “Jinn” as its first Arabic-language original series, a coming-of-age teen drama with supernatural elements that began production Monday in Amman, Jordan. The six-episode series is expected to be available to Netflix members worldwide in 2019. Until now, Netflix’s only announcement of original content in Arabic has been of a stand-up comedy special […]

  • Asus, Razer, Samsung: Gaming Phones Are

    Asus, Razer, Samsung: Gaming Phones Are Here to Stay

    Netflix has set “Jinn” as its first Arabic-language original series, a coming-of-age teen drama with supernatural elements that began production Monday in Amman, Jordan. The six-episode series is expected to be available to Netflix members worldwide in 2019. Until now, Netflix’s only announcement of original content in Arabic has been of a stand-up comedy special […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad