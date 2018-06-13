Netflix to Stream More Interactive Shows, Including ‘Minecraft’ Adaptation (Report)

Netflix reportedly is gearing up to roll out basic video games — akin to playable TV shows — under a deal with Telltale Games, with the first being an adaptation of “Minecraft: Story Mode.”

According to a report by TechRadar, Netflix has cut a deal with Telltale Games to launch interactive episodic shows. The initial title is likely to be “Minecraft: Story Mode,” based on the hit sandbox video game from Microsoft’s Mojang, and could be released as a five-part series later in 2018, per the report.

Netflix also has entered into a licensing deal with Telltale to produce a game based on Netflix’s popular supernatural thriller “Stranger Things,” according to the report. Last October, to promote the upcoming season 2 premiere, Netflix launched a retro free-to-play “Stranger Things” mobile game from indie game studio BonusXP.

Reps for Netflix and Telltale did not respond to a request for comment.

Telltale describes “Minecraft: Story Mode” as “a playable television show based on your favorite game, where YOU are the star, and your choices and actions decide how the story is told.”

Netflix last year introduced two choose-your-own-adventure-style interactive shows for kids: “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale” and “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile.” Earlier this year it debuted another interactive title, “Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout.”

The report about Netflix’s pact with Telltale — which characterized the move as the streamer’s move into delivering video games — may have added more fuel to the meteoric rise of Netflix’s stock, which was trading at all-time highs Wednesday after a very bullish upgrade by Goldman Sachs.