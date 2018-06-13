You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix to Stream More Interactive Shows, Including ‘Minecraft’ Adaptation (Report)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix - Telltale Games Minecraft Story Mode
CREDIT: Telltale Games

Netflix reportedly is gearing up to roll out basic video games — akin to playable TV shows — under a deal with Telltale Games, with the first being an adaptation of “Minecraft: Story Mode.”

According to a report by TechRadar, Netflix has cut a deal with Telltale Games to launch interactive episodic shows. The initial title is likely to be “Minecraft: Story Mode,” based on the hit sandbox video game from Microsoft’s Mojang, and could be released as a five-part series later in 2018, per the report.

Netflix also has entered into a licensing deal with Telltale to produce a game based on Netflix’s popular supernatural thriller “Stranger Things,” according to the report. Last October, to promote the upcoming season 2 premiere, Netflix launched a retro free-to-play “Stranger Things” mobile game from indie game studio BonusXP.

Reps for Netflix and Telltale did not respond to a request for comment.

Telltale describes “Minecraft: Story Mode” as “a playable television show based on your favorite game, where YOU are the star, and your choices and actions decide how the story is told.”

Netflix last year introduced two choose-your-own-adventure-style interactive shows for kids: “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale” and “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile.” Earlier this year it debuted another interactive title, “Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout.”

The report about Netflix’s pact with Telltale — which characterized the move as the streamer’s move into delivering video games — may have added more fuel to the meteoric rise of Netflix’s stock, which was trading at all-time highs Wednesday after a very bullish upgrade by Goldman Sachs.

More Digital

  • Netflix - Telltale Games Minecraft Story

    Netflix to Stream More Interactive Shows, Including 'Minecraft' Adaptation (Report)

    Netflix reportedly is gearing up to roll out basic video games — akin to playable TV shows — under a deal with Telltale Games, with the first being an adaptation of “Minecraft: Story Mode.” According to a report by TechRadar, Netflix has cut a deal with Telltale Games to launch interactive episodic shows. The initial […]

  • Columbia Records Names Shahendra Ohneswere SVP

    Columbia Records Names Shahendra Ohneswere Senior VP of Content Development

    Netflix reportedly is gearing up to roll out basic video games — akin to playable TV shows — under a deal with Telltale Games, with the first being an adaptation of “Minecraft: Story Mode.” According to a report by TechRadar, Netflix has cut a deal with Telltale Games to launch interactive episodic shows. The initial […]

  • Twitter

    Twitter Unveils Major News Updates in Time for the World Cup

    Netflix reportedly is gearing up to roll out basic video games — akin to playable TV shows — under a deal with Telltale Games, with the first being an adaptation of “Minecraft: Story Mode.” According to a report by TechRadar, Netflix has cut a deal with Telltale Games to launch interactive episodic shows. The initial […]

  • Within WebVR

    Within Launches WebVR Site to Stream VR Experiences to Any Device

    Netflix reportedly is gearing up to roll out basic video games — akin to playable TV shows — under a deal with Telltale Games, with the first being an adaptation of “Minecraft: Story Mode.” According to a report by TechRadar, Netflix has cut a deal with Telltale Games to launch interactive episodic shows. The initial […]

  • Netflix Reed Hastings

    Netflix Stock Soars to New All-Time High on Bullish Analyst Forecast

    Netflix reportedly is gearing up to roll out basic video games — akin to playable TV shows — under a deal with Telltale Games, with the first being an adaptation of “Minecraft: Story Mode.” According to a report by TechRadar, Netflix has cut a deal with Telltale Games to launch interactive episodic shows. The initial […]

  • Jane Goodall Joins ‘Wild Immersion’ VR

    Jane Goodall Joins ‘Wild Immersion’ VR Experience to Promote Conservation

    Netflix reportedly is gearing up to roll out basic video games — akin to playable TV shows — under a deal with Telltale Games, with the first being an adaptation of “Minecraft: Story Mode.” According to a report by TechRadar, Netflix has cut a deal with Telltale Games to launch interactive episodic shows. The initial […]

  • Kim Kardashian paris kuwtk

    Kim Kardashian West Lobbies Twitter CEO to Add Tweet Editing

    Netflix reportedly is gearing up to roll out basic video games — akin to playable TV shows — under a deal with Telltale Games, with the first being an adaptation of “Minecraft: Story Mode.” According to a report by TechRadar, Netflix has cut a deal with Telltale Games to launch interactive episodic shows. The initial […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad