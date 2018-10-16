Netflix Handily Beats Q3 Subscriber Forecast, Stock Pops

Netflix turned in much stronger results for the third quarter than investors anticipated, sending its stock climbing in after-hours trading.

During Q3, the streaming giant netted 1.09 million new streaming subs in the U.S. and 5.87 million internationally. That’s compared with Netflix’s forecast of 650,000 domestic net adds and 4.35 million overseas for the September quarter — a more conservative outlook than analysts’ previous estimates.

The better-than-expected Q3 results come after Netflix widely missed second-quarter expectations for subscriber growth, which CEO Reed Hastings chalked up to periodic “lumpiness” in the business.

Netflix reported Q3 revenue of $4.0 billion, up 36% year over year, earnings of 89 cents per share. Wall Street’s Q3 consensus estimates for Netflix had pegged EPS at 68 cents on revenue of $4.0 billion.

Netflix shares soared more than 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday. Ahead of the earnings report, Netflix shares closed up 4% for the day, to $346.40 per share.