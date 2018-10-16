You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Handily Beats Q3 Subscriber Forecast, Stock Pops

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reed Hastings Netflix
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix turned in much stronger results for the third quarter than investors anticipated, sending its stock climbing in after-hours trading.

During Q3, the streaming giant netted 1.09 million new streaming subs in the U.S. and 5.87 million internationally. That’s compared with Netflix’s forecast of 650,000 domestic net adds and 4.35 million overseas for the September quarter — a more conservative outlook than analysts’ previous estimates.

The better-than-expected Q3 results come after Netflix widely missed second-quarter expectations for subscriber growth, which CEO Reed Hastings chalked up to periodic “lumpiness” in the business.

Netflix reported Q3 revenue of $4.0 billion, up 36% year over year, earnings of 89 cents per share. Wall Street’s Q3 consensus estimates for Netflix had pegged EPS at 68 cents on revenue of $4.0 billion.

Netflix shares soared more than 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday. Ahead of the earnings report, Netflix shares closed up 4% for the day, to $346.40 per share.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Digital

  • Reed Hastings Netflix

    Netflix Handily Beats Q3 Subscriber Forecast, Stock Pops

    Netflix turned in much stronger results for the third quarter than investors anticipated, sending its stock climbing in after-hours trading. During Q3, the streaming giant netted 1.09 million new streaming subs in the U.S. and 5.87 million internationally. That’s compared with Netflix’s forecast of 650,000 domestic net adds and 4.35 million overseas for the September […]

  • Onedome's Unreal Garden AR Exhibit Opens

    Onedome to Open ‘Unreal Garden’ Augmented Reality Art Exhibit in San Francisco

    Netflix turned in much stronger results for the third quarter than investors anticipated, sending its stock climbing in after-hours trading. During Q3, the streaming giant netted 1.09 million new streaming subs in the U.S. and 5.87 million internationally. That’s compared with Netflix’s forecast of 650,000 domestic net adds and 4.35 million overseas for the September […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Is Building a TV Streaming Device (Report)

    Netflix turned in much stronger results for the third quarter than investors anticipated, sending its stock climbing in after-hours trading. During Q3, the streaming giant netted 1.09 million new streaming subs in the U.S. and 5.87 million internationally. That’s compared with Netflix’s forecast of 650,000 domestic net adds and 4.35 million overseas for the September […]

  • Hulu With Live TV Full Channel

    Hulu Eyes Cheaper Live TV Bundles That Strip Out Entertainment Cable Networks

    Netflix turned in much stronger results for the third quarter than investors anticipated, sending its stock climbing in after-hours trading. During Q3, the streaming giant netted 1.09 million new streaming subs in the U.S. and 5.87 million internationally. That’s compared with Netflix’s forecast of 650,000 domestic net adds and 4.35 million overseas for the September […]

  • ABQ Studios - Netflix

    Netflix Is Paying Less Than $30 Million for Albuquerque Studios, Which Cost $91 Million to Build

    Netflix turned in much stronger results for the third quarter than investors anticipated, sending its stock climbing in after-hours trading. During Q3, the streaming giant netted 1.09 million new streaming subs in the U.S. and 5.87 million internationally. That’s compared with Netflix’s forecast of 650,000 domestic net adds and 4.35 million overseas for the September […]

  • Google Chief Sundar Pichai Explains Early-Stage

    Google Chief Sundar Pichai Explains Early-Stage China Plans

    Netflix turned in much stronger results for the third quarter than investors anticipated, sending its stock climbing in after-hours trading. During Q3, the streaming giant netted 1.09 million new streaming subs in the U.S. and 5.87 million internationally. That’s compared with Netflix’s forecast of 650,000 domestic net adds and 4.35 million overseas for the September […]

  • Twitter Jack Dorsey

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Company Is Behind on Using AI to Fight Abuse

    Netflix turned in much stronger results for the third quarter than investors anticipated, sending its stock climbing in after-hours trading. During Q3, the streaming giant netted 1.09 million new streaming subs in the U.S. and 5.87 million internationally. That’s compared with Netflix’s forecast of 650,000 domestic net adds and 4.35 million overseas for the September […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad