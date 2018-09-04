Netflix Taps Disney’s Christie Fleischer as Head of Consumer Products

Todd Spangler

Netflix is stepping up its merchandising game with the hiring of Christie Fleischer as global head of consumer products.

Fleischer joins Netflix from the Walt Disney Co., where she was most recently head of merchandise for parks, experiences and consumer products. In that role, she led Disney’s global business focused on product strategy, product development, creative, sourcing, supply chain, and logistics across the company’s parks and resorts, Disney Stores, and licensing divisions.

Prior to her head of merchandise role, Fleischer was SVP of retail and merchandise for Disney Parks & Resorts where she oversaw merchandise product strategy, product development, planning, visual merchandising, store design, supply chain and logistics. Before joining Disney in 2007, she worked in merchandise-management roles at Warnaco and American Pacific Enterprises.

At Netflix, she oversees retail and licensee partnerships, publishing, interactive games, merchandising and experiential events, leading a team focusing on developing the consumer-products portfolio across all categories for Netflix’s original TV series and films. Based in L.A., Fleischer officially started on Sept. 4.

“Christie brings a wealth of experience and creativity from the consumer products world,” Kelly Bennett, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, said in announcing her hire. “She has helped to build some of the world’s most beloved brands and we’re thrilled that she will join us to give our fans more opportunities to interact with Netflix in new and exciting ways.”

Fleischer commented, “With the amazing series and films being developed on a global scale, we have the opportunity to truly revolutionize the way people engage with the characters and shows they love. With the creative freedom offered here and the global audience, there’s a huge opportunity to deliver a best-in-class experience for people wherever they are.”

Fleischer holds an MBA from USC’s Marshall School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from West Chester University in Pennsylvania.

    Netflix is stepping up its merchandising game with the hiring of Christie Fleischer as global head of consumer products. Fleischer joins Netflix from the Walt Disney Co., where she was most recently head of merchandise for parks, experiences and consumer products. In that role, she led Disney's global business focused on product strategy, product development, creative, […]

