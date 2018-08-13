You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix CFO David Wells Is Leaving the Company

Exec says he plans to focus on philanthropy after exiting streaming-video company

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Wells - Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

David Wells, a 14-year veteran of Netflix who has guided the company through a period of massive growth since 2010 as chief financial officer, announced plans to leave the company.

Netflix said Wells will step down after helping the company choose his successor and announced that its search for a new CFO will include “both internal and external candidates.” Wells said in a statement that after exiting Netflix, he intends to focus more on philanthropy “but I’m not sure yet what that looks like.”

“After discussing my desire to make a change with Reed [Hastings, Netflix’s chairmand and CEO], we agreed that with Netflix’s strong financial position and exciting growth plans, this is the right time for us to help identify the next financial leader for the company,” Wells said.

Hastings, in a statement, said, “David has been a valuable partner to Netflix and to me. He skillfully managed our finances during a phase of dramatic growth that has allowed us to create and bring amazing entertainment to our members all over the world while also delivering outstanding returns to our investors.”

As CFO, Wells has engineered a debt-fueled binge on content spending, with Netflix projecting programming costs of $8.5 billion in 2018 (on a P&L basis). He also was a key leader in Netflix’s aggressive international expansion of the streaming service to more than 190 countries.

Related

Prior to being named Netflix’s chief financial officer in 2010 — when then-CFO Barry McCarthy departed — Wells served in a variety of roles, most recently as VP of financial planning and analysis. From July 2015 to July 2017, he lived and worked in the Netherlands as part of building up Netflix’s European operations.

Before joining Netflix in 2004, Wells worked for Deloitte Consulting in multiple roles from August 1998 to March 2004 and in the non-profit world before getting his MBA. Wells holds an MBA and a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Virginia.

Wells is on the board of the Trade Desk, a programmatic-advertising platform company, which he joined in January 2016, and serves as audit committee chair and on the compensation committee.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Digital

  • Pandora

    Pandora Hires PR Vet Heidi Anne-Noel

    David Wells, a 14-year veteran of Netflix who has guided the company through a period of massive growth since 2010 as chief financial officer, announced plans to leave the company. Netflix said Wells will step down after helping the company choose his successor and announced that its search for a new CFO will include “both […]

  • David Wells - Netflix

    Netflix CFO David Wells Is Leaving the Company

    David Wells, a 14-year veteran of Netflix who has guided the company through a period of massive growth since 2010 as chief financial officer, announced plans to leave the company. Netflix said Wells will step down after helping the company choose his successor and announced that its search for a new CFO will include “both […]

  • Ruby Rose batwoman

    Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Following Trolling Over 'Batwoman' Casting

    David Wells, a 14-year veteran of Netflix who has guided the company through a period of massive growth since 2010 as chief financial officer, announced plans to leave the company. Netflix said Wells will step down after helping the company choose his successor and announced that its search for a new CFO will include “both […]

  • Cast selfie for Jinn, Netflix first

    Netflix Sets 'Jinn' as First Arabic Original Series

    David Wells, a 14-year veteran of Netflix who has guided the company through a period of massive growth since 2010 as chief financial officer, announced plans to leave the company. Netflix said Wells will step down after helping the company choose his successor and announced that its search for a new CFO will include “both […]

  • Woman lying on a sofa holding

    3 Big Questions About Jeffrey Katzenberg's Billion-Dollar Gamble on Premium Mobile TV

    David Wells, a 14-year veteran of Netflix who has guided the company through a period of massive growth since 2010 as chief financial officer, announced plans to leave the company. Netflix said Wells will step down after helping the company choose his successor and announced that its search for a new CFO will include “both […]

  • CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

    ‘Christopher Robin’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    David Wells, a 14-year veteran of Netflix who has guided the company through a period of massive growth since 2010 as chief financial officer, announced plans to leave the company. Netflix said Wells will step down after helping the company choose his successor and announced that its search for a new CFO will include “both […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad