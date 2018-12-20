×
NBC Sports Launches FanDuel-Style Fantasy Sports Contest App, Offering Up to $50,000 in Weekly Prizes

Todd Spangler

NBC Sports Predictor app
NBC Sports is betting that fantasy-sports contests will help boost viewership and subscriptions to its over-the-top video packages. The sports programmer launched the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor games app, offering fans the chance to win up to $50,000 each week, tied to its TV and live-streaming sporting events.

According to NBC Sports, over the next year, the app will let eligible players compete for the chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes spanning a variety of NBC Sports properties.

The first fantasy game is tied to the Premier League, starting with the U.K. soccer league’s annual Boxing Day matches on Dec. 26. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em will feature at least $5,000 in weekly prizes, with a $50,000 grand prize for players who correctly pick the final scores of all five Premier League matches in that match week’s competition.

Premier League games that are broadcast on NBC and NBCSN also are available live-streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to authenticated subscribers of participating pay-TV providers. In addition, a subset of Premier League matches are available only through the NBC Sports Gold subscription service, which currently offers a full-season Premier League access pass for $49.99.

In addition to the contest, the NBC Sports Predictor app’s Premier League Pick ‘Em game will feature content from the programmer’s Premier League team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe. The game’s first week of matchups include four broadcast on NBCSN — Liverpool v. Newcastle; Brighton & Hove Albion v. Arsenal; Watford v. Chelsea; and Southampton v. West Ham — and one on NBC Sports Gold, Leicester City v. Manchester City.

“We are excited to introduce NBC Sports’ first free-to-play game, which will allow fans to play along while they watch their favorite NBC Sports action,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, SVP of NBC Sports Ventures.

NBC Sports Predictor is available for iOS from Apple’s App Store and for Android from Google Play Store. NBC Sports teamed with New York-based Boom Fantasy, a startup developer of sports-gaming products including its eponymous consumer-facing app. Boom Fantasy has raised $8 million from investors including Defy Partners, ZhenFund and Founders Fund.

The NBC Sports Predictor contests are officially sweepstakes-style promotions, with no purchase necessary to play. To be eligible to play, users must be at least 18 years old and be legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories).

With the NBC Sports Predictor games, prizes will be awarded each week to multiple winners. There will be one $50,000 jackpot prize, awarded to the eligible winner or winners with a perfect contest score. Prizes will be divided evenly between tied winners (so if there are multiple jackpot prize winners, the $50,000 is split among them).

NBC says the NBC Sports Predictor app and contest are not in any way affiliated with, or administered or endorsed by, Facebook, Google, Android or Apple.

