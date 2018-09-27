NBC Sports Launches ‘Philly Pass’ Streaming Subscription for Out-of-Market Eagles, Phillies and Sixers Fans

Die-hard Philadelphia sports fans who reside outside the City of Brotherly Love’s market confines can now stream NBC Sports Philadelphia’s programming for the Eagles, Phillies and Sixers — but the new subscription plan doesn’t include any live games.

NBC Sports Regional Networks is launching “Philly Pass,” a direct-to-consumer product targeted at displaced Philadelphia sports fans, for $29.99 per year or $3.99 per month. It’s part of the NBC Sports Gold suite of direct-to-consumer live-streaming packages.

“Philly Pass” includes access to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Eagles, Phillies and Sixers pre- and post-game programs; the network’s weekday sports program “Philly Sports Talk”; and the Eagles-focused “Quick Slants.” The service also includes other team-focused programming, including the 2018 Eagles Championship Parade and documentary “World Champions: The Story of the ’08 Phillies.”

However, to stream Eagles, Phillies or Sixers games live, fans will need to turn elsewhere. The NFL’s out-of-market package for Sunday games is available exclusively through DirecTV, while MLB sells the MLB.TV subscription service and NBA offers the similar League Pass.

Related Nascar CEO Brian France Steps Down After DWI Arrest NBC Sports, PGA Tour Ink Three-Year Deal for Live-Streaming Golf Subscription Package (EXCLUSIVE)

“Philadelphia sports fans are some of the most passionate in the country,” said David Preschlack, president of NBC Sports Regional Networks and Platform and Content Strategy, said in a statement. “We are pleased to offer displaced Philly fans the ability to watch our popular sports programs, and give them the insight and coverage of their home teams from the voices of NBC Sports Philadelphia.”

“Philly Pass” is NBC Sports Regional Network’s second move into the over-the-top streaming space, but it’s very different from its first foray, “Blazers Pass.” Launched in November 2017, NBC Sports Gold “Blazers Pass,” $34.99 per season, provides select Portland Trail Blazers games live-streaming anywhere in the U.S. — although that plan is available only to residents in the Portland market, pursuant to NBA restrictions.

NBC Sports Gold is available on multiple platforms, including Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV (fourth generation and later), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com. The streaming service is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service.

For now, NBC Sports has opted to not pursue a bundled-sports streaming subscription plan, as ESPN has with ESPN+.

This summer, NBC Sports inked a three-year deal for the PGA Tour’s live-streaming subscription service, which will move exclusively to NBC Sports Gold in the U.S. starting in 2019. Other a la carte packages on NBC Sports Gold provide access to Britain’s Premier League soccer, Tour de France cycling, Rugby World Cup, the Boston Marathon and Pro Motocross. Also in 2019, it will add an IndyCar streaming subscription option.

More info on the “Philly Pass” service is at nbcsports.com/gold/phillypass.

Pictured above: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz