NBC News Is Building a Streaming-Video Outlet

Get ready for streaming-video counterparts to some of your NBC News and MSNBC favorites.

NBC News has begun hiring producers and other staff for an online streaming network that its digital unit will be experimenting with this summer, according to a person familiar with the matter. NBC News Digital is expected to test some programs this summer, thus person said.

Under current plans, the new outlet will offer all original video content, not pick-ups of programs that already exist on NBC or MSNBC, this person said. Talent to be deployed is under discussion.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack first unveiled plans for live-streaming in March, noting NBC hoped to launch a product in 2018.

Other TV-news outlets have begun offering streaming content. CBS News operates CBSN, a free stand-alone live-stream that features some of the segments and programming that airs on the CBS broadcast network, but uses different anchors and even runs its own documentaries and studio programs. Bloomberg offers a stream called Tic-Toc via Twitter that consists of original reporting as well as information provided by Twitter users and verified by the news service’s journalists. Buzzfeed and the business-news focused Cheddar also live-stream programming via social media. Fox News has unveiled plans to launch a subscription streaming service.

NBC News has been bolstering its digital offerings, including a daily news show, “Stay Tuned” on Snapchat. It has introduced several verticals and hired a group of investigative reporters who work across the NBCUniversal unit’s various platforms

More to come….