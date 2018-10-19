Oculus to Stream NBA Games for Free in VR, Starting With Sunday’s Warriors vs. Nuggets

Basketball fans just got another option to watch this season’s games for free, with a little help from Facebook’s Oculus: virtual reality live-streaming startup NextVR is going to stream a number of NBA games in Oculus Venues without the need for an NBA League Pass subscription.

Oculus Venues launched as a social co-viewing app for Oculus Go and Gear VR users earlier this year. The app, which is available for free on the Oculus Store, allows viewers to chat with their friends as they take their seats with their avatar in arenas around the country. And this season, the Facebook subsidiary is footing the bill for NBA League Pass games, letting everyone view them for free.

NextVR is also once again streaming 26 NBA League Pass games in immersive 3D via its own app, which is available on all major headsets, including Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Daydream, Gear VR, and Windows Mixed Reality.

Users of NextVR’s app will have to subscribe to the NBA League Pass or buy game tickets a la carte for most events, but a handful of games are also being made available as a free preview to everyone — including Sunday’s face-off between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets.

“Now in our third NBA season, we continue to evolve our VR broadcast to provide the highest quality, most immersive NBA experience in VR,” said NextVR CEO David Cole in a statement. “Every night of the NBA season, NextVR is providing fans worldwide with multiple live VR viewing options, coupled with free on-demand highlights.”

Fans can check out the full schedule for these games on the Oculus blog as well as NextVR’s website.