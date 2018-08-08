CBS News’ Nancy Han Hired by NowThis to Lead Facebook Morning News Show

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nancy Han NowThis
CREDIT: NowThis

Veteran TV news producer Nancy Han has joined NowThis Media as executive producer for the company’s yet-to-launch daily news show for Facebook Watch, slated to launch in September.

Han is currently assembling a dedicated team for “NowThis Morning,” including producers and technical crew. The show will center on breaking news and topical stories for millennial audiences. Facebook is funding the show under its initiative to bring news programming to the social platform.

Prior to joining NowThis, Han was senior producer at CBS News where she was responsible for programming the 8 a.m. hour of “CBS This Morning.” During her tenure, the show won a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for best newscast.

Prior to joining CBS News in 2016, Han was an executive producer at ABC News, overseeing the ABC News Now 24-hour live-streaming channel. She also has been executive producer for ABC News’ early-morning news programs “World News Now,” “America This Morning” and “Good Morning America News.” Han has taught for five years as an adjunct professor of journalism at NYU, from which she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Han will be based at NowThis’ New York City headquarters and report to chief content officer Tina Exarhos. “Nancy’s deep experience in live broadcast news production will be invaluable to us as we bring together a modern version of a morning show to the Facebook audience,” Exharhos said in a statement.

Commenting on her move to NowThis, Han said, “As media consumption continues to shift, NowThis is uniquely positioned to be the news organization of the future, and ‘NowThis Morning’ is another great example of how they’re at the forefront of that shift.”

NowThis is part of Group Nine Media, formed in late 2016 with the combination of NowThis, Thrillist, The Dodo and Discovery’s Seeker.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Digital

  • Nancy Han NowThis

    CBS News' Nancy Han Hired by NowThis to Lead Facebook Morning News Show

    Veteran TV news producer Nancy Han has joined NowThis Media as executive producer for the company’s yet-to-launch daily news show for Facebook Watch, slated to launch in September. Han is currently assembling a dedicated team for “NowThis Morning,” including producers and technical crew. The show will center on breaking news and topical stories for millennial […]

  • A close up view of a

    Apple Denies Conspiracy Theory That iPhones 'Listen' to Conversations

    Veteran TV news producer Nancy Han has joined NowThis Media as executive producer for the company’s yet-to-launch daily news show for Facebook Watch, slated to launch in September. Han is currently assembling a dedicated team for “NowThis Morning,” including producers and technical crew. The show will center on breaking news and topical stories for millennial […]

  • patreon logo

    Patreon Acquires Memberful to Power White-Label Membership Services

    Veteran TV news producer Nancy Han has joined NowThis Media as executive producer for the company’s yet-to-launch daily news show for Facebook Watch, slated to launch in September. Han is currently assembling a dedicated team for “NowThis Morning,” including producers and technical crew. The show will center on breaking news and topical stories for millennial […]

  • Magic Leap Two Mixed-Reality Headset, Not

    Magic Leap Two Mixed-Reality Headset, Not Current Model, Designed For General Consumers

    Veteran TV news producer Nancy Han has joined NowThis Media as executive producer for the company’s yet-to-launch daily news show for Facebook Watch, slated to launch in September. Han is currently assembling a dedicated team for “NowThis Morning,” including producers and technical crew. The show will center on breaking news and topical stories for millennial […]

  • DUSTx Logo

    Gunpowder & Sky to Launch DUSTx, Free Sci-Fi Streaming Channel on Roku

    Veteran TV news producer Nancy Han has joined NowThis Media as executive producer for the company’s yet-to-launch daily news show for Facebook Watch, slated to launch in September. Han is currently assembling a dedicated team for “NowThis Morning,” including producers and technical crew. The show will center on breaking news and topical stories for millennial […]

  • Magic Leap One Creator Edition Goes

    Magic Leap One Creator Edition Ships Today for $2,295

    Veteran TV news producer Nancy Han has joined NowThis Media as executive producer for the company’s yet-to-launch daily news show for Facebook Watch, slated to launch in September. Han is currently assembling a dedicated team for “NowThis Morning,” including producers and technical crew. The show will center on breaking news and topical stories for millennial […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad