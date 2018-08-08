CBS News’ Nancy Han Hired by NowThis to Lead Facebook Morning News Show

Veteran TV news producer Nancy Han has joined NowThis Media as executive producer for the company’s yet-to-launch daily news show for Facebook Watch, slated to launch in September.

Han is currently assembling a dedicated team for “NowThis Morning,” including producers and technical crew. The show will center on breaking news and topical stories for millennial audiences. Facebook is funding the show under its initiative to bring news programming to the social platform.

Prior to joining NowThis, Han was senior producer at CBS News where she was responsible for programming the 8 a.m. hour of “CBS This Morning.” During her tenure, the show won a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for best newscast.

Prior to joining CBS News in 2016, Han was an executive producer at ABC News, overseeing the ABC News Now 24-hour live-streaming channel. She also has been executive producer for ABC News’ early-morning news programs “World News Now,” “America This Morning” and “Good Morning America News.” Han has taught for five years as an adjunct professor of journalism at NYU, from which she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Han will be based at NowThis’ New York City headquarters and report to chief content officer Tina Exarhos. “Nancy’s deep experience in live broadcast news production will be invaluable to us as we bring together a modern version of a morning show to the Facebook audience,” Exharhos said in a statement.

Commenting on her move to NowThis, Han said, “As media consumption continues to shift, NowThis is uniquely positioned to be the news organization of the future, and ‘NowThis Morning’ is another great example of how they’re at the forefront of that shift.”

NowThis is part of Group Nine Media, formed in late 2016 with the combination of NowThis, Thrillist, The Dodo and Discovery’s Seeker.