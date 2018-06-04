Nancy Grace Partners with iHeartMedia to Launch Daily Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

Former HLN legal commentator Nancy Grace is partnering with iHeartMedia to launch a new audio crime feature.

The 60-second spot, titled “Crime Alert with Nancy Grace,” will air daily, with Grace commenting on the day’s most recent crime news and headlines. It will air its first episode July 23.

“I’m thrilled to join iHeartMedia and Premiere Networks, where I will continue my lifelong mission to fight crime and speak for those who can no longer speak for themselves,” Grace said in a press release. “This new platform expands my ability to shine a light on heinous crimes, help find missing people — particularly children — arm listeners with need-to-know information, and CATCH the bad guys.”

The feature will be distributed to radio stations nationwide via Premiere Networks, and will also be available on iHeartMedia’s own radio-streaming service iHeartRadio. The show is an extension of Grace’s Crime Online website, which reports on breaking crime news, cold cases and missing persons.

“Crime fans are some of the most passionate audio consumers, and we couldn’t be more excited to give them access to Nancy’s legal expertise and intelligent point of view in this powerful feature,” said Darren Davis, president of iHeartMedia Networks Group. “Nancy has a reputation for finding the truth and fighting for victims, and we look forward to sharing her unique brand of compelling content with broadcast listeners nationwide and on iHeartRadio.”

Grace rose to prominence with her investigative series “Nancy Grace” on CNN Headline News, which ran from 2005 to 2016. In addition to operating her site, Grace also hosts the podcast “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” and the A+E show “Grace vs. Abrams,” in which she debates infamous murder cases with co-host Dan Abrams.

    Former HLN legal commentator Nancy Grace is partnering with iHeartMedia to launch a new audio crime feature. The 60-second spot, titled "Crime Alert with Nancy Grace," will air daily, with Grace commenting on the day's most recent crime news and headlines. It will air its first episode July 23. "I'm thrilled to join iHeartMedia and […]

    Former HLN legal commentator Nancy Grace is partnering with iHeartMedia to launch a new audio crime feature. The 60-second spot, titled “Crime Alert with Nancy Grace,” will air daily, with Grace commenting on the day’s most recent crime news and headlines. It will air its first episode July 23. “I’m thrilled to join iHeartMedia and […]

    Former HLN legal commentator Nancy Grace is partnering with iHeartMedia to launch a new audio crime feature. The 60-second spot, titled “Crime Alert with Nancy Grace,” will air daily, with Grace commenting on the day’s most recent crime news and headlines. It will air its first episode July 23. “I’m thrilled to join iHeartMedia and […]

    Former HLN legal commentator Nancy Grace is partnering with iHeartMedia to launch a new audio crime feature. The 60-second spot, titled “Crime Alert with Nancy Grace,” will air daily, with Grace commenting on the day’s most recent crime news and headlines. It will air its first episode July 23. “I’m thrilled to join iHeartMedia and […]

    Former HLN legal commentator Nancy Grace is partnering with iHeartMedia to launch a new audio crime feature. The 60-second spot, titled “Crime Alert with Nancy Grace,” will air daily, with Grace commenting on the day’s most recent crime news and headlines. It will air its first episode July 23. “I’m thrilled to join iHeartMedia and […]

