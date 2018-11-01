Nancy Dubuc: Vice Will be Profitable ‘Within a Fiscal Year’

Vice will become a profitable enterprise “within a fiscal year,” CEO Nancy Dubuc said Thursday during her Q&A at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference.

Dubuc was pressed in Q&A with Dealbook chief Andrew Ross Sorkin about the health of the company and the role of founder and current chairman Shane Smith in the operations of the company.

“Not so much,” Dubuc said when pressed by Sorkin about Smith’s involvement. “I run the show.” She noted that he send her a lot of text messages. “It’s usually him saying ‘Yes Nancy,’ ” she added.

Dubuc also emphasized that Vice is not on the block right now, which means that questions about how far the company’s valuation may have fallen in the past few months was not relevant. Vice was valued at $5.7 billion in June 2017 when it received a $450 million investment from TPG.

“Valuation only matters if you’re for sale and we’re not for sale right now,” Dubuc said.

