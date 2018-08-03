Music Choice Targeted in $120 Million Hostile Takeover Bid by Canada’s Stingray

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Music Choice

Stingray Digital Group, a Canadian music and video content provider, announced an unsolicited offer to acquire rival Music Choice for $120 million.

A rep for Music Choice did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Stingray said it has presented its bid to Music Choice’s management and has reached out to each of the company’s owners, which include: Comcast, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Sony Corp. of America, AT&T’s WarnerMedia (the former Time Warner), EMI Music Publishing, Arris and Microsoft.

According to Stingray, its bid for Music Choice “has not yet been accepted and is currently under review by the unitholders.” Stingray said the offer remains on the table until Aug. 31.

First launched in 1991, Music Choice offers a lineup of 50 genre-themed audio channels, a video-on-demand music service, and apps. Its linear channels have been a mainstay on U.S. pay-TV services for years (in part, as a way for operators to pad their overall channel counts).

“We believe that our formal offer to purchase has strong merit and would bring a significant return on investment for Music Choice unitholders,” Eric Boyko, Stingray’s co-founder, president and CEO, said in a statement. “Music Choice would benefit greatly from joining forces with Stingray, given that we are well positioned to expand and build Music Choice’s product portfolio and distribution in the United States and around the world.”

Related

Stingray said its bid includes “vendor-friendly terms and conditions (including limited representations, warranties, and indemnities) to facilitate and expedite acceptance of the offer.”

In 2016, Music Choice sued Stingray, alleging infringement of U.S. patents. Last fall, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office initiated a review of the patents in question at Stingray’s request, which is seeking to have them invalidated.

Stingray is based in Montreal, Québec. The company produces and sells services including audio TV channels, premium TV channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music and music apps. Stingray claims it reaches 400 million consumers in 156 countries and that its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • Music Choice

    Music Choice Targeted in $120 Million Hostile Takeover Bid by Canada's Stingray

    Stingray Digital Group, a Canadian music and video content provider, announced an unsolicited offer to acquire rival Music Choice for $120 million. A rep for Music Choice did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Stingray said it has presented its bid to Music Choice’s management and has reached out to each of the company’s […]

  • univision-dish blackout

    Dish Warns That Univision TV Blackout 'Could Become Permanent'

    Stingray Digital Group, a Canadian music and video content provider, announced an unsolicited offer to acquire rival Music Choice for $120 million. A rep for Music Choice did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Stingray said it has presented its bid to Music Choice’s management and has reached out to each of the company’s […]

  • Netflix licenses rights to Korean medial

    Netflix Picks Up Korean Medical Drama Series 'Life'

    Stingray Digital Group, a Canadian music and video content provider, announced an unsolicited offer to acquire rival Music Choice for $120 million. A rep for Music Choice did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Stingray said it has presented its bid to Music Choice’s management and has reached out to each of the company’s […]

  • Rob Bredow; ILM; SIGGRAPH 2018; Roy

    SIGGRAPH 2018 Celebrates Past, Future With Generations Theme

    Stingray Digital Group, a Canadian music and video content provider, announced an unsolicited offer to acquire rival Music Choice for $120 million. A rep for Music Choice did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Stingray said it has presented its bid to Music Choice’s management and has reached out to each of the company’s […]

  • Nickelodeon Chris Young

    Nickelodeon Announces Its First TV Show Created With a Game Engine

    Stingray Digital Group, a Canadian music and video content provider, announced an unsolicited offer to acquire rival Music Choice for $120 million. A rep for Music Choice did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Stingray said it has presented its bid to Music Choice’s management and has reached out to each of the company’s […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris arrives at the "Rebels

    SAG-AFTRA Expands Coverage of New York Public Radio

    Stingray Digital Group, a Canadian music and video content provider, announced an unsolicited offer to acquire rival Music Choice for $120 million. A rep for Music Choice did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Stingray said it has presented its bid to Music Choice’s management and has reached out to each of the company’s […]

  • Sonos Shares Did Well on the

    With Its Stock Up 32%, Sonos Mastered Its IPO. Now Comes the Hard Part

    Stingray Digital Group, a Canadian music and video content provider, announced an unsolicited offer to acquire rival Music Choice for $120 million. A rep for Music Choice did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Stingray said it has presented its bid to Music Choice’s management and has reached out to each of the company’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad