MTV Hires Lego Exec Lars Silberbauer as Head of MTV Digital Studios

Todd Spangler

Lars Salberbauer - MTV Digital Studios
CREDIT: Courtesy of Viacom

MTV has recruited Lars Silberbauer, who previously built up Lego’s global digital-content efforts, as senior VP for Viacom’s MTV Digital Studios.

In the newly established role, Silberbauer will oversee creative, development and production for the network’s digital originals and lead MTV’s social channels, including for “Cribs,” “Teen Code” and “TRL.” He is scheduled to relocate from London to New York and begin at Viacom on Nov. 1.

Silberbauer will dual-report to Jacqueline Parkes, chief marketing officer and executive VP of digital studios for the MTV, VH1 and Logo Group, and Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital Studios.

“Lars is a proven innovator who reinvented an iconic brand for a new generation by bringing it to life in new, resonant ways across platform,” Parkes said in a prepared statement. “His experience, fresh ideas and dynamic approach make him the perfect person to build on our momentum across platforms, fuel the growth and expansion of the brand, and engage our fans around the world.”

At Lego, where he worked for more than seven years, Silberbauer most recently served as senior global director of social media and video. After establishing the toy maker’s digital-content strategy, Lego now has more than 12 million fans on Facebook and its YouTube channel accrues more than 1 billion views annually. In 2014, he launched Lego TV with animated programming in 24 markets.

Prior to joining Lego in 2011, Silberbauer worked for 10 years at DR, the Danish Broadcasting Corp., as a strategist bridging the traditional broadcasting business with digital platforms.

Silberbauer, in a statement provided by Viacom, said, “MTV has an unparalleled library of great content, a strong bond with viewers, real momentum, and much more – everything you need to empower young people like never before. I am beyond excited to work alongside Jacqueline, Kelly, and the VDS team while taking on this fresh set of challenges.”

