You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MoviePass Parent Target of Fraud Probe by NY Attorney General

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
MoviePass card
CREDIT: Darron Cummings/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into whether Helios & Matheson Analytics, the financially struggling majority owner of movie-subscription provider MoviePass, misled investors.

The investigation is being conducted by New York Attorney General Barbara G. Underwood’s office under the Martin Act, an anti-fraud law that allows the AG to conduct investigations of securities fraud and bring legal action against alleged violators. The New York AG’s office did not respond to a request for more info about the HMNY probe.

In a statement to Variety, Helios & Matheson said, “We are aware of the New York Attorney General’s inquiry and are fully cooperating. We believe our public disclosures have been complete, timely and truthful and we have not misled investors. We look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate that to the New York Attorney General.”

The initiation of the New York AG’s investigation into Helios & Matheson was first reported by CNBC.

Earlier this year, MoviePass touted that it had topped 2 million subscribers for its service letting customers see one movie per day for just $9.95 per month. But the deal was too good to be true: The surge in users caused an enormous cash drain on HMNY and the company was forced to take out several loans. To stay afloat, MoviePass drastically changed its offer in August to limit customers to only three movies per month for the same price and curtailed access to wide-release movies during peak demand.

Related

There have been signs that investors are unhappy with Helios & Matheson’s lack of disclosures. HMNY stock is currently trading for about 2 cents per share, giving it a market cap of less than $25 million.

In August, Carl J. Schramm, former president and CEO of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, resigned from Helios & Matheson’s board. In his resignation letter to HMNY CEO Ted Farnsworth, Schramm charged that the company did not furnish information about its financial status and operations.

According to Schramm, Helios & Matheson management withheld “material information” from the board for several months. “As you know, for several months now, I have raised questions and expressed concerns about the corporate governance of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc.,” Schramm wrote in the letter, as filed with the SEC. “I have objected to the manner in which a number of business decisions have been presented to the Board of Directors by management, without sufficient time for the Board to examine complex documents, to review significant transactions, or to discuss how the proposed actions fit into the Company’s strategic plan.”

In response to Schramm’s letter, HMNY said in an Aug. 25 filing that “The company is unaware of any unanswered requests for information by Mr. Schramm. The board and committees of which Mr. Schramm was a member have met at least 25 times at duly convened meetings thus far in 2018, and the company firmly believes that it has kept the board fully informed and has provided all information needed for board members to exercise their responsibilities.”

In an Oct. 4 regulatory filing, Helios & Matheson said it had raised $65 million in August and September via sales of its stock under an existing equity distribution agreement as well as prepayments by investors of “certain existing investor notes payable to the company.”

HMNY disclosed in the same filing that Canadian investment bank Canaccord Genuity terminated its equity distribution agreement with Helios & Matheson, which had allowed HMNY to sell the company’s shares.

This week Helios & Matheson announced that proxy-advisory firms ISS and Glass, Lewis & Co. recommended that HMNY stockholders vote for a proposed reverse stock split at the company’s special meeting scheduled for Thursday (Oct. 18). The 1-for-500 reverse stock split proposal — converting each 500 shares of HMNY owned to one share — is designed to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s $1-per-share minimum bid price requirement. That’s after the company enacted a 1-to-250 reverse stock split in July.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Parent Target of Fraud Probe by NY Attorney General

    The New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into whether Helios & Matheson Analytics, the financially struggling majority owner of movie-subscription provider MoviePass, misled investors. The investigation is being conducted by New York Attorney General Barbara G. Underwood’s office under the Martin Act, an anti-fraud law that allows the AG to conduct investigations of […]

  • First Reformed

    Ethan Hawke's 'First Reformed' Leads Gotham Awards Nominations

    The New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into whether Helios & Matheson Analytics, the financially struggling majority owner of movie-subscription provider MoviePass, misled investors. The investigation is being conducted by New York Attorney General Barbara G. Underwood’s office under the Martin Act, an anti-fraud law that allows the AG to conduct investigations of […]

  • Bertrand TavernierLumiere Award, 9th Lyon Film

    Lumière Festival: Bertrand Tavernier on Henri Decoin: The Director Who Brought Hollywood to France

    The New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into whether Helios & Matheson Analytics, the financially struggling majority owner of movie-subscription provider MoviePass, misled investors. The investigation is being conducted by New York Attorney General Barbara G. Underwood’s office under the Martin Act, an anti-fraud law that allows the AG to conduct investigations of […]

  • MeToo Placeholder

    #MeToo: Bollywood Takes Steps to Curb Sexual Harassment

    The New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into whether Helios & Matheson Analytics, the financially struggling majority owner of movie-subscription provider MoviePass, misled investors. The investigation is being conducted by New York Attorney General Barbara G. Underwood’s office under the Martin Act, an anti-fraud law that allows the AG to conduct investigations of […]

  • Host of Major Film Companies Back

    Major Film and TV Companies Back Film London Diversity Initiative

    The New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into whether Helios & Matheson Analytics, the financially struggling majority owner of movie-subscription provider MoviePass, misled investors. The investigation is being conducted by New York Attorney General Barbara G. Underwood’s office under the Martin Act, an anti-fraud law that allows the AG to conduct investigations of […]

  • avengers infinity war

    Germany Expands Rebate System for VFX Sector

    The New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into whether Helios & Matheson Analytics, the financially struggling majority owner of movie-subscription provider MoviePass, misled investors. The investigation is being conducted by New York Attorney General Barbara G. Underwood’s office under the Martin Act, an anti-fraud law that allows the AG to conduct investigations of […]

  • Jamie Lee Curtis'Halloween' film premiere, Los

    Jamie Lee Curtis on the Power of 'Halloween's' #MeToo Context: It Relieves 'A Little Bit of That Trauma'

    The New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into whether Helios & Matheson Analytics, the financially struggling majority owner of movie-subscription provider MoviePass, misled investors. The investigation is being conducted by New York Attorney General Barbara G. Underwood’s office under the Martin Act, an anti-fraud law that allows the AG to conduct investigations of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad