Moviepass Chief Product Officer Departs After Just Six Months (EXCLUSIVE)

More bad news for Moviepass: Chief Product Officer Mike Berkeley has parted with the struggling company roughly six months after he was hired to improve its customer experience.

Both Moviepass and Berkeley confirmed the departure to Variety Saturday, but declined to comment further.

Berkeley previously worked as SVP of product management for Viacom, and before that in senior product roles at Spotify and Comcast. He was hired by Moviepass in March.

Moviepass CEO Mitch Lowe told Variety at the time that Berkeley was being tasked with improving the customer experience amid rapid growth. “We have an opportunity to build something meaningful,” he said.

Since then, Moviepass has been struggling with the economic realities of its business, which promised subscribers access to daily movie tickets for a low monthly fee. Running low on cash, the company was forced to borrow $5 million in July, and has since instituted a cap of three movies a month.

Berkeley isn’t the first executive hire to depart in recent months. Natasha Muller, who was hired as Chief Marketing Officer in January, left the company in May, according to her Linkedin profile.

