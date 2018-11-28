×
‘Mortal Engines’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Mortal Engines
CREDIT: Universal Pictures and MRC

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Mortal Engines.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $6.9 million through Sunday for 712 national ad airings on 33 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 19-25. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and AMC, and during programming such as NFL Football, “The Walking Dead” and College Football.

Just behind “Mortal Engines” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman,” which saw 250 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.86 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “The Mule” (EMV: $6.2 million), Walt Disney Animation’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” ($5.77 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” ($5.04 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Mortal Engines” has the best iSpot Attention Index (107) in the ranking, getting 7% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.9M – Mortal Engines

Impressions: 255,905,051
Attention Score: 91.45
Attention Index: 107
National Airings: 712
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 5
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.25M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/07/18

$6.86M – Aquaman

Impressions: 233,738,365
Attention Score: 90.87
Attention Index: 100
National Airings: 250
Networks: 48
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.97M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 07/21/18

$6.2M – The Mule

Impressions: 266,749,898
Attention Score: 91.24
Attention Index: 104
National Airings: 347
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 7
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.7M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/23/18

$5.77M – Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Impressions: 501,470,147
Attention Score: 89.60
Attention Index: 88
National Airings: 1,274
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 64
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $28.88M
Studio: Walt Disney Animation
Started Airing: 06/04/18

$5.04M – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Impressions: 291,124,220
Attention Score: 90.49
Attention Index: 96
National Airings: 587
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: FOX, Nick
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.94M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 06/06/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/19/2018 and 11/25/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

    'Mortal Engines' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

In this week's edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with "Mortal Engines." Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $6.9 million through Sunday for 712 national ad airings on 33 networks. (Spend […]

