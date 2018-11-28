‘Mortal Engines’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Mortal Engines.”
Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $6.9 million through Sunday for 712 national ad airings on 33 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 19-25. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and AMC, and during programming such as NFL Football, “The Walking Dead” and College Football.
Just behind “Mortal Engines” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman,” which saw 250 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.86 million.
TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “The Mule” (EMV: $6.2 million), Walt Disney Animation’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” ($5.77 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” ($5.04 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Mortal Engines” has the best iSpot Attention Index (107) in the ranking, getting 7% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$6.9M – Mortal Engines
$6.86M – Aquaman
$6.2M – The Mule
$5.77M – Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
$5.04M – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/19/2018 and 11/25/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
