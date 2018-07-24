Mitu Slashes Staff in Massive Reorg; CEO Herb Scannell, Co-Founder Beatriz Acevedo Step Down

Mitu, a digital-media company focused on U.S. Hispanic audiences, has laid off a large portion of its employees, while recently hired CEO Herb Scannell and president/co-founder Beatriz Acevedo have stepped down from their roles.

Scannell, a TV industry veteran who once ran Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America, joined Mitu in the fall of 2017. Acevedo has been with the company since its inception in 2012. Both will remain affiliated with Mitu in advisory roles and Acevedo remains on Mitu’s board, according to a company rep. The changes at Mitu were previously reported by The Wrap.

“Mitu has undergone a restructuring to focus the company on leveraging and monetizing its social feeds via brand partnerships, programmatic content and the emerging direct-to-consumer (merchandising and related) businesses,” a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Mitu has let go more than 50% of its staff, VideoInk reported. The company has made “significant staff reductions as Mitu realigns to manage costs and move quicker to achieve profitability in line with marketplace expectations,” according to Mitu’s rep, who was unable to confirm how many employees were laid off.

Mitu recently said it had about 100 employees. The company is based in Santa Monica, Calif., with offices in New York, Chicago, and Bogotá, Colombia.

To date, Mitu has raised $42 million from investors including Upfront Ventures, Comcast, WPP, Verizon Ventures, AMC Networks, Chernin Group and AwesomenessTV.

While Scannell came on board with a vision of growing Mitu’s business into bigger-budget TV and movie projects and events, the company appears to have simply been unable to raise the additional funds it needed to execute on a more aggressive growth strategy.

Mitu’s core business is focused on English-language original digital video for Latino viewers, distributed across YouTube and social networks. The company has pacts to distribute content on Snapchat Discover and Facebook’s Watch and also sold a comedy special to Netflix, “Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All.”

Pictured above: Herb Scannell (left), Beatriz Acevedo