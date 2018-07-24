Mitu Slashes Staff in Massive Reorg; CEO Herb Scannell, Co-Founder Beatriz Acevedo Step Down

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Mitu (Scannell); REX/Shutterstock (Acevedo)

Mitu, a digital-media company focused on U.S. Hispanic audiences, has laid off a large portion of its employees, while recently hired CEO Herb Scannell and president/co-founder Beatriz Acevedo have stepped down from their roles.

Scannell, a TV industry veteran who once ran Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America, joined Mitu in the fall of 2017. Acevedo has been with the company since its inception in 2012. Both will remain affiliated with Mitu in advisory roles and Acevedo remains on Mitu’s board, according to a company rep. The changes at Mitu were previously reported by The Wrap.

“Mitu has undergone a restructuring to focus the company on leveraging and monetizing its social feeds via brand partnerships, programmatic content and the emerging direct-to-consumer (merchandising and related) businesses,” a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Mitu has let go more than 50% of its staff, VideoInk reported. The company has made “significant staff reductions as Mitu realigns to manage costs and move quicker to achieve profitability in line with marketplace expectations,” according to Mitu’s rep, who was unable to confirm how many employees were laid off.

Related

Mitu recently said it had about 100 employees. The company is based in Santa Monica, Calif., with offices in New York, Chicago, and Bogotá, Colombia.

To date, Mitu has raised $42 million from investors including Upfront Ventures, Comcast, WPP, Verizon Ventures, AMC Networks, Chernin Group and AwesomenessTV.

While Scannell came on board with a vision of growing Mitu’s business into bigger-budget TV and movie projects and events, the company appears to have simply been unable to raise the additional funds it needed to execute on a more aggressive growth strategy.

Mitu’s core business is focused on English-language original digital video for Latino viewers, distributed across YouTube and social networks. The company has pacts to distribute content on Snapchat Discover and Facebook’s Watch and also sold a comedy special to Netflix, “Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All.”

Pictured above: Herb Scannell (left), Beatriz Acevedo

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Digital

  • Sony_Crackle_Logo

    Sony Looking to Sell Stake in Crackle Streaming Service

    Mitu, a digital-media company focused on U.S. Hispanic audiences, has laid off a large portion of its employees, while recently hired CEO Herb Scannell and president/co-founder Beatriz Acevedo have stepped down from their roles. Scannell, a TV industry veteran who once ran Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America, joined Mitu in the fall of 2017. […]

  • Alphabet

    Alphabet Stock Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings Despite $5 Billion Fine

    Mitu, a digital-media company focused on U.S. Hispanic audiences, has laid off a large portion of its employees, while recently hired CEO Herb Scannell and president/co-founder Beatriz Acevedo have stepped down from their roles. Scannell, a TV industry veteran who once ran Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America, joined Mitu in the fall of 2017. […]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube to Test New 'Explore' Feature in iOS App With Expanded Video Recommendations

    Mitu, a digital-media company focused on U.S. Hispanic audiences, has laid off a large portion of its employees, while recently hired CEO Herb Scannell and president/co-founder Beatriz Acevedo have stepped down from their roles. Scannell, a TV industry veteran who once ran Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America, joined Mitu in the fall of 2017. […]

  • sonos

    Smart Speaker Maker Sonos Prices IPO at $17 to $19 per Share

    Mitu, a digital-media company focused on U.S. Hispanic audiences, has laid off a large portion of its employees, while recently hired CEO Herb Scannell and president/co-founder Beatriz Acevedo have stepped down from their roles. Scannell, a TV industry veteran who once ran Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America, joined Mitu in the fall of 2017. […]

  • Dan Murray

    Influencer-Marketing Startup CreatorIQ Taps Dan Murray as President

    Mitu, a digital-media company focused on U.S. Hispanic audiences, has laid off a large portion of its employees, while recently hired CEO Herb Scannell and president/co-founder Beatriz Acevedo have stepped down from their roles. Scannell, a TV industry veteran who once ran Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America, joined Mitu in the fall of 2017. […]

  • Jack Ma Alibaba

    Alibaba Looking at Expansion in Advertising, Media Sectors

    Mitu, a digital-media company focused on U.S. Hispanic audiences, has laid off a large portion of its employees, while recently hired CEO Herb Scannell and president/co-founder Beatriz Acevedo have stepped down from their roles. Scannell, a TV industry veteran who once ran Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America, joined Mitu in the fall of 2017. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad