‘Mission Impossible’ Is Coming to Location-Based VR, Courtesy of Nomadic and VRWERX

Get ready to enter the world of “Mission Impossible,” thanks to virtual reality: VR game developer VRWERX has partnered with location-based VR startup Nomadic as well as Paramount on a new “Mission Impossible” VR experience custom-made for VR centers.

The experience will allow consumers to explore the world of the famous movie franchise with the help of backpack computers powering high-end VR headsets, allowing them to freely walk around without being tied down by wires. It will be set on a stage with physical cues, including walls, doors and other objects that participants can touch and manipulate.

“We’re excited to work with the fantastic Nomadic team to bring our Mission: Impossible VR to their revolutionary platform,” said VRWERX co-managing partner Alex Barder. “With Nomadic, we’ll not only enable the audience to be immersed in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ world, they will also be able to touch and play inside of it, heightening their immersion to levels we’ve never seen before.”

“Introducing the Nomadic and VRWERX tactile ‘Mission: Impossible’ VR walk-around experience marks the next generation of location-based entertainment,” added Nomadic CEO Doug Griffin. “We’re thrilled to work with VRWERX and Paramount to bring this beloved franchise to a new form of entertainment.”

Nomadic recently opened its first VR center in Orlando, Florida, where consumers can now explore a location-based version of the VR zombie shooter “Arizona Sunshine.” The company now plans to open additional locations in the coming months, including in the Las Vegas and Los Angeles areas.

There is no word yet on when the company is going to launch the “Mission Impossible” experience, but a press release issued Tuesday hinted at plans to bring it to “select markets around the world.”