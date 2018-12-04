×

‘Mission Impossible’ Is Coming to Location-Based VR, Courtesy of Nomadic and VRWERX

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nomadic

Get ready to enter the world of “Mission Impossible,” thanks to virtual reality: VR game developer VRWERX has partnered with location-based VR startup Nomadic as well as Paramount on a new “Mission Impossible” VR experience custom-made for VR centers.

The experience will allow consumers to explore the world of the famous movie franchise with the help of backpack computers powering high-end VR headsets, allowing them to freely walk around without being tied down by wires. It will be set on a stage with physical cues, including walls, doors and other objects that participants can touch and manipulate.

“We’re excited to work with the fantastic Nomadic team to bring our Mission: Impossible VR to their revolutionary platform,” said VRWERX co-managing partner Alex Barder. “With Nomadic, we’ll not only enable the audience to be immersed in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ world, they will also be able to touch and play inside of it, heightening their immersion to levels we’ve never seen before.”

“Introducing the Nomadic and VRWERX tactile ‘Mission: Impossible’ VR walk-around experience marks the next generation of location-based entertainment,” added Nomadic CEO Doug Griffin. “We’re thrilled to work with VRWERX and Paramount to bring this beloved franchise to a new form of entertainment.”

Nomadic recently opened its first VR center in Orlando, Florida, where consumers can now explore a location-based version of the VR zombie shooter “Arizona Sunshine.” The company now plans to open additional locations in the coming months, including in the Las Vegas and Los Angeles areas.

There is no word yet on when the company is going to launch the “Mission Impossible” experience, but a press release issued Tuesday hinted at plans to bring it to “select markets around the world.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is the One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Creator Epic Games Launches Online

    'Fortnite' Creator Epic Games Launches Online Store With 88% Revenue Share

    Get ready to enter the world of “Mission Impossible,” thanks to virtual reality: VR game developer VRWERX has partnered with location-based VR startup Nomadic as well as Paramount on a new “Mission Impossible” VR experience custom-made for VR centers. The experience will allow consumers to explore the world of the famous movie franchise with the […]

  • Nomadic, VRWERX to Launch Mission Impossible

    'Mission Impossible' Is Coming to Location-Based VR, Courtesy of Nomadic and VRWERX

    Get ready to enter the world of “Mission Impossible,” thanks to virtual reality: VR game developer VRWERX has partnered with location-based VR startup Nomadic as well as Paramount on a new “Mission Impossible” VR experience custom-made for VR centers. The experience will allow consumers to explore the world of the famous movie franchise with the […]

  • Rockstar Games To Update 'Red Dead

    Rockstar Balancing 'Red Dead Online' Economy

    Get ready to enter the world of “Mission Impossible,” thanks to virtual reality: VR game developer VRWERX has partnered with location-based VR startup Nomadic as well as Paramount on a new “Mission Impossible” VR experience custom-made for VR centers. The experience will allow consumers to explore the world of the famous movie franchise with the […]

  • Apple Names 'Donut County,' 'Gorogoa' Top

    Apple Names 'Donut County,' 'Gorogoa' Top iPhone, iPad Games of Year

    Get ready to enter the world of “Mission Impossible,” thanks to virtual reality: VR game developer VRWERX has partnered with location-based VR startup Nomadic as well as Paramount on a new “Mission Impossible” VR experience custom-made for VR centers. The experience will allow consumers to explore the world of the famous movie franchise with the […]

  • Valve Introduces New Revenue Split Changes

    Valve Introduces New Revenue Split Changes For Steam Sales

    Get ready to enter the world of “Mission Impossible,” thanks to virtual reality: VR game developer VRWERX has partnered with location-based VR startup Nomadic as well as Paramount on a new “Mission Impossible” VR experience custom-made for VR centers. The experience will allow consumers to explore the world of the famous movie franchise with the […]

  • Microsoft Introduces Monthly Xbox Stream Collider

    Microsoft Introduces Monthly Xbox Stream Collider Series On Mixer

    Get ready to enter the world of “Mission Impossible,” thanks to virtual reality: VR game developer VRWERX has partnered with location-based VR startup Nomadic as well as Paramount on a new “Mission Impossible” VR experience custom-made for VR centers. The experience will allow consumers to explore the world of the famous movie franchise with the […]

  • Xbox Head Phil Spencer Explains Why

    Xbox Head Phil Spencer Explains Why Microsoft Isn't Giving Up on E3

    Get ready to enter the world of “Mission Impossible,” thanks to virtual reality: VR game developer VRWERX has partnered with location-based VR startup Nomadic as well as Paramount on a new “Mission Impossible” VR experience custom-made for VR centers. The experience will allow consumers to explore the world of the famous movie franchise with the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad